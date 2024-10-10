Sri Lanka wishes to promote all-round cooperation with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam always pays attention to further consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Sri Lanka through the channels of Party, State, National Assembly and people-to-people exchange, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trịnh Thị Tâm said.

The Vietnamese diplomat appreciated Sri Lanka's recent outstanding achievements in economic growth, inflation control and maintaining welfare for the people during her courtesy call to Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissnayke on October 9.

Tâm expressed her belief that under the leadership of President Dissanayake and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna/National People's Power (JVP/NPP) Party, the South Asian nation will soon overcome challenges and continue to develop stably, successfully organise the upcoming parliamentary election, and gain a higher role and position in the region and the world.

Việt Nam is willing to share with Sri Lanka its experience in economic recovery and development, including attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign tourists, she added.

The diplomat said she expects the two countries will increase the exchange of delegations and contacts at all levels, promote the implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms to discuss orientations and measures to speed up collaboration in potential areas such as trade, investment, security, education, agriculture, fisheries, tourism and culture on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

She also hoped that President Dissanayake and the Sri Lankan Government will continue to create conditions for the Vietnamese community to contribute to the socio-economic development of the host country as well as the relationship between the two countries.

For his part, the Sri Lanka President spoke highly of Việt Nam's recent socio-economic development achievements and expressed his desire to learn from its experience, especially in foreign investment attraction, trade, tourism development and corruption combat.

He affirmed that the two countries have great potential for cooperation both in bilateral relations and in international forums, suggesting that the Vietnamese Embassy actively discuss with relevant ministries and agencies of Sri Lanka on measures to promote collaboration in specific areas, including attracting mutual investment and increasing two-way trade turnover, opening direct flights between the two countries soon, enhancing people-to-people and cultural exchanges towards the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Dissanayake also agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka, making them a true bridge for the friendship between the two countries. VNS