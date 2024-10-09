NA Chairman mourns passing of former Chinese leader

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has expressed condolences following the passing of Wu Bangguo, former Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 10th and 11th-tenure National People’s Congress of China on Wednesday.

His message was addressed to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji and Wu’s family.

In his message, Mẫn paid tribute to Wu's role in advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics, highlighting his significant contributions to strengthening the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

He also underscored Wu's instrumental efforts in fostering comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China. — VNS