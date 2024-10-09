East Sea disputes must be resolved by peaceful means: PM

VIENTIANE — The disputes over island sovereignty in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) must be resolved by peaceful means on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the 45th ASEAN Summit’s Retreat Session in Vientiane on Wednesday.

Attending the session with leaders of ASEAN countries and Timor Leste, Chính requested that the parties respect the interests and sovereign rights of the countries concerned.

He emphasised the need to ensure security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, an important transport route which accounts for 60 per cent of the world's cargo traffic and impacts all nations, particularly those in the region.

He advocated for unity among ASEAN members, reinforcing their central role and common stance on the East Sea issue.

Chính also shared assessments from other leaders on the state of the world today, pointing out that although peace is a major trend, local wars and conflicts still occur, impacting all nations and disrupting supply chains and production chains, and driving up the costs of energy, transportation and raw materials.

ASEAN must unite and promote a common voice calling for an end to wars and conflicts while seeking solutions for peace on the basis of respect for international law, the prime minister noted.

He also suggested that ASEAN adopt a more proactive approach in leveraging growth drivers and opportunities, including the digital transformation, green development, the response to climate change and numerous other potential areas for collaboration.

PM Chính expressed his high appreciation for Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024 and for the previous rotating chairs in supporting Myanmar to find solutions based on the five-point Consensus. However, he added that the effectiveness of implementation to date has been limited, requiring ASEAN to try a new approach.

Expressing his approval of the many solutions proposed by other ASEAN member countries, the prime minister said that the solution for Myanmar must be decided by its people.

He said he hopes that relevant parties in Myanmar will negotiate to end the conflict, so as not to affect the people or cause security concerns for the region, including transnational crimes and online fraud.

Suggesting that relevant parties in Myanmar work together to find solutions, Chính said ASEAN must promote its role and act as a bridge to create conditions for the parties to hold dialogues and negotiate. In those efforts, ASEAN needs to strengthen its solidarity and unity as well as promote its central role.

These values have also contributed to ASEAN's success and prestige, enabling the bloc to overcome obstacles and emerge as a centre for peace and cooperation, he said. —VNS