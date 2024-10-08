Vietnamese NA supports Laos’s chairmanship of ASEAN, AIPA: Official

VIENTIANE — Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Quang Phương paid a courtesy call to Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on Tuesday, saying that the Vietnamese side supports Laos’s Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The meeting took place within the framework of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits from October 8-10.

Highlighting the breakthrough progress of the two countries’ special relations in various areas, Phương said the cooperation between the two NAs has also been increasingly reinforced and developed fruitfully. They have been properly implementing their cooperation agreement, especially the compilation and publication of a book on the 50-year relationship between the two NAs that will help enhance people’s awareness of the special Việt Nam-Laos ties.

He pledged that as Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA, he would exert all-out efforts to join hands with the parliament’s agencies to foster cooperation between the two legislative bodies, thus unceasingly consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the host applauded the outcomes of the talks between Phương and Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Souvon Leungbounmi, agreeing that the two legislatures should keep fostering cooperation more strongly.

He perceived that Việt Nam and Laos need to develop economic and investment links on par with the political relationship, and discuss collaboration in agriculture, transport, railway, and housing development.

The top legislator of Laos also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and NA for assisting his country to prepare for the coming summits.

Earlier, the Vietnamese NA delegation had talks with a Lao NA delegation led by Vice Chairman Souvon Leungbounmi.

Phương affirmed Việt Nam’s strong and comprehensive support for Laos’s national reform, safeguarding, and construction, and for the country to successfully holding important international roles such as the Chairmanship of ASEAN/AIPA in 2024 and the 45th AIPA General Assembly.

The Vietnamese NA will continue stepping up information exchanges while coordinating with and backing Laos at international, regional, and sub-regional forums. It is ready to share experience in the issues matching Laos’s interest and Việt Nam’s strength, he noted.

Welcoming Phương on his working trip to Laos and participation in the 13th ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface Meeting, Souvon called on the two NAs to keep sharing experience and enhancing cooperation to promote effectiveness.

The two officials concurred in pushing ahead with the development of the two NAs’ relations, including in exchanging information and experience in institutional perfection, exercising supreme supervision, making decisions on nationally important issues, working closely together to monitor the implementation of the signed agreements, increasing supervision and creating conditions for investment cooperation projects, considering and advocating necessary revisions to mechanisms, policies, and laws to facilitate bilateral trade and investment partnerships, and boosting coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly within the ASEAN and AIPA frameworks.

With regard to Cambodia’s withdrawal from the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Development Triangle Area mechanism and the Cambodian NA’s withdrawal from the three countries’ parliamentary cooperation mechanism, Phương said that over the last 25 years, this mechanism has helped bolster economic-trade ties and people-to-people exchanges, narrow the development gap, and improve the quality of life for people in border areas and of the three countries, contributing to the friendship and development of the three nations.

Việt Nam always treasures the historical value of the Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia relations, he said, adding that it always gives the top priority to the maintenance and development of the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos and Cambodia. — VNA/VNS