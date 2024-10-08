India values relationship with Việt Nam: Official

NEW DELHI — India always attaches importance to its ties with Việt Nam, an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi has said.

Gopi made the statement while addressing a ceremony in New Delhi on October 7 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2024).

The Indian official congratulated Việt Nam on its significant achievements, particularly in terms of growth and development in recent years, and wished Việt Nam continued success in its upcoming development journey.

He highlighted the strong cultural ties between the two countries and expressed his delight at the sustainable development of the India – Việt Nam traditional relationship, which was built on the foundation of solidarity, trust, deep understanding, and shared interests.

He highly valued achievements made by the two countries within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in political interaction, economic and development cooperation, defence - security, energy, science and technology, culture - education, and people-to-people exchange.

Gopi took the occasion to recall the 10th International Yoga Day event, saying that this is a clear testament to the people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and the increasingly strong connection between India and Việt Nam.

In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải said despite numerous difficulties, challenges, and sacrifices, Việt Nam, with its solidarity and determination, has become an effectively integrated country on the global stage, and one of the most dynamic economies in Asia with significant development milestones, and playing an increasingly important role in the region and the world.

He also highlighted the good relations and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of tourism with nearly 70 flights per week, contributing to strengthening connectivity and mutual understanding.

He thanked India for its timely support for Việt Nam to address the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, as well as his condolences over the passing of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, affirming that these have contributed to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation, and development of the two countries, the region, and the world. — VNS