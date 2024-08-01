Việt Nam, India target doubling two-way trade by 2030

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính proposed Việt Nam and India implement measures to double two-way trade, investment and tourism by 2030.

He was speaking following talks with Indian President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chính congratulated India on obtaining great achievements in economic development, science-technology, defence-security, infrastructure development and constantly improving people's lives.

He thanked the Indian President and the Government of India for their condolences and touching gestures upon the passing of the late General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese people, a close friend of the Indian people.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Việt Nam always remembers India's valuable support in the past cause of national liberation struggle, as well as the current process of national construction and development.

He delivered his thanks to India for supporting Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of ventilators, oxygen generators and masks.

Việt Nam also donated a number of ventilators and medical equipment to India, showing that the two countries are always standing side-by-side in difficult times.

Việt Nam always supports and wishes India to grow stronger and have an increasingly higher role and position in the regional and global arena, he said.

The Indian President noted that the two countries have a long-standing traditional friendship, diligently nurtured by generations of leaders and people.

She expressed her joy that in recent years, the bilateral relationship has grown vigorously, especially since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016.

Exchange of delegations and cooperation have been intensified at all levels and through all channels, she said.

She highly appreciated the results of the talks between Prime Minister Chính and his counterpart Narendra Modi, especially the adoption of a joint statement on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Chính proposed India to continue to support Việt Nam with preferential credit packages and capacity training.

He also proposed increasing the frequency of direct flights to promote people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.

Chính also used the occasion to convey President Tô Lâm's greetings and invitation to Indian President Droupadi Murmu to arrange a visit to Việt Nam in the near future. VNS