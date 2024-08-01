Thailand: Flags flown at half-mast to commemorate Vietnamese Party chief

BANGKOK — Thailand decided to fly flags at half-mast on August 1-2 to commemorate General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

According to the Secretariat of the Cabinet, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had directed all government agencies and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) across the country to lower flags on the first two days of August to show respects to the late Vietnamese Party leader.

Previously, Prime Minister Srettha, along with representatives from various Thai ministries, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand to pay their respects to General Secretary Trọng.

In the condolence book, the PM extended his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam over the passing of Party General Secretary Trọng. “Our thoughts and prayers are for his family, the Government and people of Việt Nam during this difficult time,” he wrote.

General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng passed away on July 19 afternoon at the age of 80. — VNS