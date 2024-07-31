NA Chairman stresses urgency in legislative tasks

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has urged expediting the fulfilment of remaining tasks and schemes under the action plan of the Party Delegation to the NA, as the 15th legislature goes past its halfway mark.

During a working session in Hà Nội on Wednesday with the NA’s Social Affairs Committee, the NA Committee for Culture and Education and the NA Standing Committee’s Committee for Deputy Affairs, Mẫn commended the significant progress made thus far, with 89 out of 109 tasks, or 81.7 per cent of the action plan, already completed.

Impressively, 131 out of 156 legislative tasks have been fulfilled, amounting to a completion rate of 83.97 per cent, he said

The 15th NA has accomplished a substantial amount of work across legislation, supervision, and decision-making, addressing critical national and foreign affairs, Mẫn said.

However, with key tasks still ahead, the NA Chairman urged close coordination among agencies to tackle several pressing priorities, including drafting the agenda for the NA’s eighth session, holding the sixth conference of full-time deputies, and developing plans to issue detailed regulations and guidelines for laws and resolutions.

Units were required to continue revising the draft laws and resolutions reviewed by the legislature during the 7th session for approval at the 8th session.

They are also responsible for performing tasks related to the organisation of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the first NA general election and the National Press Awards on the NA and People’s Councils. — VNS