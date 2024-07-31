President urges strengthened judicial reform efforts

HÀ NỘI — President Tô Lâm emphasised that judicial reform efforts must continue with high political determination, a suitable roadmap and a resistance to narrow mindedness.

He made these remarks on Wednesday while chairing a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform. The meeting focused on assessing the situation and results of work and setting key tasks for the future.

In his speech, President Lâm commended the proactive, positive efforts and significant results achieved by the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and its members.

He praised the committee for fulfilling its assigned functions and tasks during its terms. This included directing the improvement of criminal, civil and procedural laws, promptly incorporating the Party’s policies and guidelines on judicial reform into the Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Civil Code, the Law on Custody and Temporary Detention, the Law on Execution of Criminal Judgements, the Law on Amnesty, the Law on Notarisation and the Law on Lawyers.

These efforts have helped address existing limitations and issues, providing a solid legal foundation for judicial and legal support agencies to effectively carry out their functions and responsibilities.

The President instructed that the organisation, functions, tasks and powers of judicial and legal support agencies be further refined in accordance with the judicial reform resolutions of the Party.

Despite these achievements, President Lâm identified some shortcomings of the committee. Some proposals and reports submitted to the committee have not met deadlines and quality standards and timely guidance or proposals to the Politburo on mechanisms and policies to address difficulties in implementing judicial reform tasks have been lacking.

He stressed that judicial reform is a crucial part of the Party’s renewal policies aimed at building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law state of Việt Nam.

In the future, President Lâm suggested continuing to enhance the development of a socialist-oriented market economy, building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law state of Việt Nam and expanding international integration.

Lâm noted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will present many new and unprecedented issues in civil, administrative, commercial, labour and security matters, raising expectations from the public and society for judicial agencies and their activities.

Judicial reform efforts need to stay committed to established goals and directions to better meet the demands of the new situation, he stressed.

The President requested that the Party Central Commission for Internal Affairs work closely with the Central Office and relevant agencies to promptly present the proposal for the organisation and activities of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform to the Politburo. This aims to maintain the committee’s structure and operations with core components remaining the same as during the 2016-21 term.

The Central Commission for Internal Affairs should collaborate with agencies led by steering committee members to develop a key reform plan and programme for the remainder of the term. — VNS