Vietnamese embassy warns citizens amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

CAIRO — The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and in charge of Lebanon has issued a warning to Vietnamese citizens amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, advising them to avoid traveling to Lebanon at this time and encouraging those currently in Lebanon to consider leaving if they do not have urgent or critical reasons to stay.

Since the onset of heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the embassy has kept constant communication with Vietnamese citizens in Lebanon to monitor the situation and prepare contingency plans for emergencies. The embassy is ready to coordinate with relevant authorities to evacuate or protect the citizens when necessary, while continuing to provide updates and staying in contact with the community. It has called on the Honorary Consulate to keep a close watch on the situation and report any emergencies promptly.

In unavoidable situations, the embassy recommends that Vietnamese citizens in Lebanon remain in regular contact with each other for mutual support and avoid crowded areas. For assistance, they can contact the embassy via the hotline: +20 102 613 9869, the Honorary Consulate in Lebanon at +96 170 229 300, or the citizen protection hotline at +84 981 84 84 84.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has led several airlines to suspend or cancel flights to and from Lebanon, with many countries advising their citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible.

The situation has worsened since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict in October 2023, and has become unpredictable after a rocket attack on July 27 on the Golan Heights, controlled by Israel, resulted in the deaths of 12 youths and children. On July 30, the Israeli military announced that it had targeted approximately ten Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, causing the death of a Hezbollah member. — VNS