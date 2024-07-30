PM Phạm Minh Chính to pay state visit to India

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will pay a state visit to India from July 30 to August 1, according to a communique of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

Việt Nam and India established diplomatic relations in 1972. In 2016, the two countries elevated their relationship to the highest level — Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Over time, political trust between the two nations has been continuously strengthened through regular high-level visits and contacts across various channels, including Party, State, Government, National Assembly, local levels, and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides have maintained and effectively promoted bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Defence and security cooperation continues to be a crucial and strategic pillar of their partnership. Economic and trade cooperation has recovered and developed positively after the pandemic, with bilateral trade reaching nearly US$15 billion in 2023. As of May 2024, trade between the two countries had reached nearly $5.94 billion.

India currently has 380 active investment projects in Việt Nam, with a total capital of $1.067 billion, ranking 24th out of 144 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. — VNS