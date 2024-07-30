Timor-Leste President's visit to Việt Nam expected to enhance bilateral strategic interests

HÀ NỘI - The official visit of Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta to Việt Nam is poised to bring numerous strategic benefits to both nations, strengthening and developing bilateral cooperation in the future.

This statement was made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Việt Nam to Indonesia and concurrently to Timor-Leste, Tạ Văn Thông, during an interview with the Voice of Việt Nam (VOV) on the occasion of President Jose Ramos-Horta's visit to Việt Nam from July 31 to August 3.

Promoting bilateral strategic interests

Since Việt Nam and Timor-Leste established diplomatic relations on July 28, 2002, the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have made significant progress.

Bilaterally, despite the geographical distance, Việt Nam and Timor-Leste have maintained a close relationship, consistently supporting each other on the international stage, particularly in the struggle for national liberation. This visit by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fourth high-level visit to Việt Nam, provides an opportunity for both sides to discuss measures to promote cooperation and deepen bilateral relations.

Multilaterally, both sides have been strengthening cooperation and coordinating positions at regional and international forums. Việt Nam, along with other ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat, has always supported Timor-Leste in its preparation and capacity-building efforts, facilitating consensus among ASEAN members for Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN.

In terms of trade, bilateral trade between the two countries remains limited, primarily involving rice and textiles. In 2023, Việt Nam's exports to Timor-Leste reached US$15.49 million, while imports from Timor-Leste were $371,000. In the first five months of 2024, exports to Timor-Leste stood at $6.09 million, an increase of 29.4 per cent.

Regarding investment, Viettel currently has a successful project in Timor-Leste named Telemor, with initial investment capital of $500,000, which has gradually increased to $15 million, securing a firm position in this market. In education, the two countries' Ministries of Education have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation activities. Currently, around 40 Timor-Leste students are studying in Việt Nam, with hopes of welcoming more students in the future.

Ambassador Tạ Văn Thông affirmed that the official visit of the Timor-Leste President to Việt Nam will bring numerous strategic benefits to both nations, contributing to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations.

Exploiting potential strengths

Ambassador Tạ Văn Thông believes that the Timor-Leste market holds significant potential for Vietnamese exports such as rice, processed foods, milk and dairy products, footwear, beverages, household goods and electrical machinery.

Việt Nam's economic activities in the coming years will require more inputs such as fuel (petrol), raw wood, raw seafood, minerals and metals. These are also potential products in Timor-Leste. By cooperating with Việt Nam, Timor-Leste's goods will become crucial inputs for manufacturing, enabling both countries to participate more deeply in regional and global value chains.

Ambassador Tạ Văn Thông suggested that Timor-Leste facilitate research and investment opportunities in fields such as oil and gas exploration and exploitation, forest and mineral resource processing, metal ore mining and investment cooperation to produce goods for export to countries offering preferential treatment to Timor-Leste. He also urged Timor-Leste to expedite the ratification of the trade agreement signed between the two countries and to boost cooperation in transport, import-export and seaport sectors to support trade exchanges.

Ambassador Tạ Văn Thông emphasised that President Jose Ramos-Horta's official visit to Việt Nam is not only an opportunity to strengthen friendly relations but also a chance to demonstrate support and close cooperation between the two countries. This visit provides an opportunity for both nations to review cooperative activities, negotiate and exchange experiences in economic, educational, agricultural and fisheries sectors.

Việt Nam supports Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN

Timor-Leste is currently in the process of joining ASEAN, which will further expand economic, political, and cultural cooperation opportunities with regional community members. For successful ASEAN accession, Timor-Leste needs the support of member countries, with Việt Nam playing a crucial role.

Ambassador Tạ Văn Thông emphasised that, based on the traditional friendship between the two peoples, Việt Nam has always strongly supported Timor-Leste in joining ASEAN. In coordinating support for Timor-Leste to become an official member, Việt Nam particularly focuses on training and capacity building for officials.

According to Ambassador Tạ Văn Thông, investing in personnel training is one of the key factors to help Timor-Leste build a strong human resource foundation, enhancing productivity and work quality, empowering local authorities, thereby promoting the country's sustainable development and facilitating international and regional integration.

In summary, President Jose Ramos-Horta's state visit to Việt Nam marks a historic moment for Timor-Leste as it seeks to join ASEAN, while also promoting comprehensive cooperation, bringing strategic benefits to both countries and contributing to the consolidation and development of bilateral relations in the future. VNS