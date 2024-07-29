Party chief’s legacy inspires Việt Nam and its people: Algerian ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Algerian Ambassador to Việt Nam Sofiane Chaib has expressed his deep condolences over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, affirming his legacy will be a source of inspirations for the Southeast Asian nation and its people.

After learning of the Party chief’s passing, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune also sent a letter of sympathy to his Vietnamese counterpart Tô Lâm in which the former highlighted sincere sentiments and solidarity with the Vietnamese people.

Last week, President Tebboune dispatched Minister of War Veterans and Rights Holders Laid Rebiga to Việt Nam to attend the funeral for the General Secretary, who breathed his last on July 19.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Chaib lauded General Secretary Trọng's clear-sighted vision on Việt Nam's development, as well as his noble virtues, ceaseless commitments, and great contributions to the nation, especially in socio-economic development.

The Party leader shaped and developed the “bamboo diplomacy” policy, and promoted the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and flexibility, which has helped Việt Nam reap marked achievements in international cooperation and consolidating its position in the world, the diplomat continued.

Chaib stressed that during the Party chief’s terms, the friendship and traditional solidarity between Việt Nam and Algeria have been consolidated on the basis of their historical similarities and sincere sentiments.

The bilateral ties have seen progress over the past time, with the exchange of high-level visits, and meetings of bilateral cooperation and consultation mechanisms, contributing to creating new motives for the relationship, and outlining and implementing targets to boost cooperation between the two countries in various areas. — VNS