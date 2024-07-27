Việt Nam attends Mekong-US Partnership Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Laos

Vientiane - Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt, empowered by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the third Mekong-US Partnership (MUSP) Foreign Ministerial Meeting held in Vientiane, Laos, on July 27.

As part of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-57) and related meetings hosted by Laos, the event marked 15 years since the establishment of a formal partnership between Mekong sub-region countries and the US, which began with the Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI).

Member countries assessed that via the successful implementation of its 2021-2023 action plan, the MUSP has significantly contributed to enhancing climate resilience, energy transition, and ensuring food, energy, and water security. The MUSP has also helped the sub-region empower women and youths and establish an annual dialogue platform for scholars and experts to propose measures for sustainable development and regional challenges.

Việt Nam and other Mekong countries emphasised the need for the sub-region to be a core element in MUSP-related cooperation. They proposed several priorities for the future, including climate change adaptation, sustainable water management, economic connectivity, infrastructure development, business network integration, building a high-tech workforce, and encouraging leading research institutions from member countries to conduct joint studies on emerging technologies.

The meeting adopted a joint statement and the MUSP action plan for 2024-2026, with Laos officially transferring the role of co-chair of MUSP cooperation to Thailand. VNS