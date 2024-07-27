Society
Home Politics & Laws

Việt Nam attends Mekong-US Partnership Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Laos

July 27, 2024 - 20:58
As part of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-57) and related meetings hosted by Laos, the event marked 15 years since the establishment of a formal partnership between Mekong sub-region countries and the US, which began with the Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI).

 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt. VNA/VNS Photo

Vientiane - Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt, empowered by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the third Mekong-US Partnership (MUSP) Foreign Ministerial Meeting held in Vientiane, Laos, on July 27.

Member countries assessed that via the successful implementation of its 2021-2023 action plan, the MUSP has significantly contributed to enhancing climate resilience, energy transition, and ensuring food, energy, and water security. The MUSP has also helped the sub-region empower women and youths and establish an annual dialogue platform for scholars and experts to propose measures for sustainable development and regional challenges.

Việt Nam and other Mekong countries emphasised the need for the sub-region to be a core element in MUSP-related cooperation. They proposed several priorities for the future, including climate change adaptation, sustainable water management, economic connectivity, infrastructure development, business network integration, building a high-tech workforce, and encouraging leading research institutions from member countries to conduct joint studies on emerging technologies.

The meeting adopted a joint statement and the MUSP action plan for 2024-2026, with Laos officially transferring the role of co-chair of MUSP cooperation to Thailand. VNS

Politics & Laws

Cuban media feature wide coverage of Vietnamese Party leader

On its July 25 issue, the Juventud Rebelde daily reserved an entire page for demonstrating the Cuban Party, State, and people’s sentiments towards General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng Trọng. The front page also featured a report on leaders of Cuba, including First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, coming to pay their last respects to the CPV chief at the Vietnamese Embassy in Havana on July 24.
Politics & Laws

Officials, diplomats in Asia mourn for late Party leader of Vietnam

The passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng has saddened foreign officials, diplomats, and overseas Vietnamese who have continued coming to Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions in many countries, including India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Laos, to offer condolences.
Politics & Laws

Party official hosts delegation of Dominican Republic's MIU Party

Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for a delegation of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party of the Dominican Republic, led by Secretary of the MIU Party's Central Committee and head of its International Department Marthe Pevez.

