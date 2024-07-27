Vietnamese fallen soldiers commemorated in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH - The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence jointly organised a ceremony at the Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship monument in Phnom Penh on July 26, observing a minute of silence and offering flowers and incense to commemorate fallen heroes.

Speaking at the event held as part of activities on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Việt Nam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2024), Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Huy Tăng affirmed that the assistance provided by the Vietnamese military and people to the Cambodian military and people in the struggle to overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979, was an event of immense significance for both nations.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers as well as Cambodian soldiers and people for the independence of Cambodia. The Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship monument in the capital, along with other memorials across Cambodia, stands as a testament to the shared sacrifices.

The diplomat said that the annual commemoration on July 27 not only honours Vietnamese martyrs but also pays tribute to Cambodian soldiers who laid down their lives for their country's independence.

Tang said he believed that based on the deep and enduring bond between the two countries, they will continue to stand side by side and develop together for the sake of their people.

Leading a delegation of senior officers from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, General Yun Min, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence, expressed his honour to participate in the event, which he said reminded him and his comrades of related memories, Vietnam's significant assistance, and the two nations’ long-standing relationship and mutual support.

He also took this occasion to express his heartfelt condolences to the Vietnamese military and people on the passing of their outstanding leader, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

On July 27, a reburial ceremony for the remains of 97 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who perished during wartime in Cambodia took place at the Tam Nông Martyrs' Cemetery in Tam Nông district in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp.

The remains were unearthed by Team K91 of the provincial military command during the 2023-2024 dry season in Cambodia's Prey Veng and Pursat provinces, where Vietnamese troops had once been stationed, fought and sacrificed. Since 2001, the search team has recovered the remains of over 2,160 soldiers and experts, of which more than 90 were identified and over 1,920 were found in Cambodia.

Also in celebration of the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day, the Party Committee and trade union of the Vietnam News Agency's Office in the southern region, together with the Đông Á clinic, An Bình Hospital, and the Farmers' Association of Bến Tre Province, organised a free health check-up programme in the Mekong Delta province’s Bảo Thanh coastal commune, benefiting 350 impoverished and near-impoverished families. VNS