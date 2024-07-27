Vietnamese Embassy commemorates fallen combatants in Laos

Vientiane – An incense-offering ceremony commemorating fallen Vietnamese and Lao combatants took place at the Laos-Việt Nam Combat Alliance Relic Site in Keun village, Thoulakhom district, Vientiane province, on July 27 to mark the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day.

Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, in conjunction with the Central Committee of the Lao Veterans’ Federation and local authorities, the event paid tribute to brave Vietnamese and Lao soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of both nations.

Khamphan Sitthidampha, Secretary and Governor of Vientiane province, lauded the deep-rooted solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, particularly during the war years. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, Government, army and people for their unwavering support to the Lao revolution over the past years.

He also sent sincere thanks to the families and relatives of martyrs for their contributions to the noble international mission, fighting alongside the Lao army and people throughout its struggle for national independence until the ultimate victory.

Later, representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnamese community, and the Vietnam Business Association presented gifts to the management team of the relic site.

Located about 70 km from the capital Vientiane, the relic site serves as a memorial to 28 Vietnamese and Lao martyrs who perished in a joint assault on the French colonial stronghold of Phone He in January 1946. This victory marked a pivotal moment in the Laos-Việt Nam alliance’s fight for liberation in both countries.

To further honour the fallen combatants, delegations from both countries also offered incense at the Monument to Vietnamese heroes and martyrs in Phaxang village, Kasy district, Vientiane province. VNS