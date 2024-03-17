Deputy PM-led delegation pays homage to fallen soldiers in Điện Biên Phủ Battle

ĐIỆN BIÊN — A government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà offered incense and flowers in tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Điện Biên Phủ Battle on Saturday.

They paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the temple dedicated to them as part of his official visit to the northwestern province of Điện Biên.

The government delegation laid wreaths, offered incense, and expressed gratitude to General Võ Nguyên Giáp, officers, soldiers, volunteers and people who fought and sacrificed their lives on the battlefield, contributing to the victory of Điện Biên Phủ 70 years ago.

Also the same afternoon, the delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the Martyrs’ Cemetery A1, commemorating the heroic martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation, independence and freedom for the Fatherland, for socialism, and happiness of the people.

The Điện Biên Phủ Campaign lasted from March to May 1954 under the command of General Võ Nguyên Giáp. The victory on May 7, 1954, led to the signing of the 1954 Geneva Accords in which France agreed to withdraw forces from its colonies in Indochina.— VNS