Home Politics & Laws

Việt Nam attends related meetings within AMM-57 framework

July 27, 2024 - 21:01
Delegates attending the 12th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers' Meeting. VNA/Photo by courtesy

 Vientiane – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Việt Nam, attended the ASEAN-US, ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers’ Meetings, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Vientiane, Laos, on July 27, within the framework of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-57).

Speaking at the meetings, Việt welcomed the continued effectiveness and achievements of ASEAN-led mechanisms such as ASEAN+1, ASEAN+3, EAS and ARF.

Amid the complex and uncertain global landscape, he suggested countries continue supporting ASEAN's central role, work together with ASEAN in addressing common challenges, promoting dialogue, cooperation and trust while building an open, transparent, inclusive, and rule-based regional architecture.

Regarding specific cooperation areas, he proposed further facilitating investment and trade, effectively tapping free trade agreements (FTAs) and other regional trade agreements, maintaining resilient and sustainable supply chains, and prioritising enhanced connectivity, digital transformation, energy transition, green growth, climate change response, development gap narrowing, and sub-regional cooperation.

Reaffirming Việt Nam's consistent position, the Deputy Minister urged partners to support and respect ASEAN's stance on the East Sea issue and its efforts to build the East Sea into a sea of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development.

He highlighted the need to creative an environment conducive to effective and practical negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while also continuing to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

Concluding meetings, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers adopted a Joint Communiqué of the AMM-57, which consists of 165 paragraphs fully reflecting the discussions on the progress of building the ASEAN Community, ASEAN cooperation across the three community pillars, ASEAN's external relations, global and regional issues.

The Lao Chair also issued the Chairman's Statement for the ASEAN+1, ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers’ Meetings, EAS and ARF. VNS

Cuban media feature wide coverage of Vietnamese Party leader

On its July 25 issue, the Juventud Rebelde daily reserved an entire page for demonstrating the Cuban Party, State, and people’s sentiments towards General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng Trọng. The front page also featured a report on leaders of Cuba, including First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, coming to pay their last respects to the CPV chief at the Vietnamese Embassy in Havana on July 24.
Officials, diplomats in Asia mourn for late Party leader of Vietnam

The passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng has saddened foreign officials, diplomats, and overseas Vietnamese who have continued coming to Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions in many countries, including India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Laos, to offer condolences.
Party official hosts delegation of Dominican Republic's MIU Party

Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for a delegation of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party of the Dominican Republic, led by Secretary of the MIU Party's Central Committee and head of its International Department Marthe Pevez.

