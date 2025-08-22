Deputy PM powers nation's leap into the AI future

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is accelerating its journey into the artificial intelligence (AI) era with the launch of the 'Việt Nam AI Academy,' a cutting-edge training programme developed in partnership with NVIDIA.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng attended the launch in Hà Nội on Thursday, underscoring the strategic importance of AI to the nation’s future.

The event carries added significance as Việt Nam and the United States celebrate 30 years since normalising diplomatic ties and enter the third year of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It highlights key agreements on science and technology, semiconductors and an innovative cooperation deal between the Vietnamese Government and NVIDIA.

The world is experiencing a profound transformation driven by AI, semiconductors, big data, the Internet of Things, biotechnology and new energy, alongside the twin trends of green and digital transition. By 2030, AI is projected to add approximately US$5 trillion to the global economy, with multinational corporations viewing it as a crucial long-term competitive edge.

Việt Nam is aligning itself with this global trend. Its strategy for knowledge-based development, anchored in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, is a deliberate choice aimed at renewing its growth model, boosting productivity and competitiveness, escaping the middle-income trap, and achieving developed-country status by 2045.

Officials highlighted the national AI strategy, which aims to train 50,000 engineers specialised in semiconductors and AI and identifies 11 strategic technologies central to the country’s development. The Government is also drafting a dedicated AI law to provide a clear legal framework to guide the sector’s growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng emphasised that electricity, the internet and AI form foundational and revolutionary infrastructures driving global economic progress.

“Technology delivers breakthroughs only when applied and governed by people," he said.

The deputy PM stressed the importance of cultivating a large, adaptable workforce equipped with modern skills, creativity and the ability to work intensively — qualities Việt Nam possesses as a competitive advantage.

The PM urged NVIDIA to continue investing in high-quality workforce training, research and knowledge transfer, and to nurture Vietnamese AI experts to meet international standards.

He called for expanding the academy model nationwide, especially in start-up hubs such as Hồ Chí Minh City and Đà Nẵng, deepening investment and business collaboration, leveraging NVIDIA’s R&D centre in Việt Nam and working closely with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and Vietnamese universities and research institutes to build a sustainable innovation ecosystem.

Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) was tasked with accelerating instructor certification, integrating AI into core curricula and applied research, and strengthening ties with technology firms to enhance digital capabilities in business.

NIC was encouraged to maintain its 'nucleus' role by connecting research institutes, universities, enterprises, students and start-ups to foster a dynamic AI ecosystem.

With a young, tech-savvy workforce, strong government stewardship and robust support from both domestic and international investors — especially NVIDIA — Việt Nam is well positioned to become a regional leader in AI research, development and application.

At the launch, HUST and NIC signed a memorandum of understanding to develop VIGEN, an open-source Vietnamese-language dataset for AI research and application, marking a significant step forward in building the country’s AI infrastructure. — VNS