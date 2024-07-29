Việt Nam Trade Union should affirm its core role in building working class: NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has praised the Việt Nam Trade Union for being a reliable and loyal support of the Party and wholeheartedly striving for the interests of labourers and the working class.

Attending the 95th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam Trade Union, which was held by the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hà Nội, NA Chairman Mẫn awarded the First Class Labour Medal to the VGCL for the trade union's outstanding achievements.

Mẫn affirmed that the working class and trade unions were always the leading force in the national cause of industrialisation and modernisation.

On Sunday the NA Chairman pointed out that the increasingly deep international integration and the impact of the fourth industrial revolution posed new opportunities and challenges for the trade union sector.

In addition to employment opportunities, accessing to science and technology and participation in the global value chain, businesses and workers are required to make continuous efforts to improve labour productivity, management capacity and competitiveness.

Additionally international labour commitments in new-generation free trade agreements required the Việt Nam Trade Union to strongly and comprehensively innovate.

NA Chairman Mẫn requested the trade unions at all levels continue to effectively implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the Politburo’s Resolution No 02 issued on June 12, 2021 about trade unions’ innovation in the new era.

He noted the sector's drive to grasp workers’ employment situation, income and standard of living, listened to the thoughts and aspirations of workers and union officials in developing scientific and feasible programmes, which focus on applying information technology in all union activities. He also noted the importance of ensuring occupational safety and hygiene.

NA Chairman Mẫn requested the trade union sector at all levels to proactively and effectively conduct new regulations and policies related to workers, promptly deploy plans on reforming wage, adjust pensions, social insurance benefits, monthly allowances and preferential allowances for people with meritorious services to the nation.

He hopes that outstanding trade union officials will strongly spread the spirit of creativity and resilience among trade union officials all over the country.

The NA Chairman believes that, by promoting the glorious tradition of the working class and the Việt Nam Trade Union, the trade union sector will have a new and even stronger purpose ahead, making worthy contributions to the growth of the Party and the nation.

Union members and workers nationwide will further actively devote themselves to the country’s sustainability.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the VGCL Nguyễn Đình Khang said that over the past 95 years, through countless difficulties and challenges, under the leadership of the Party, the Việt Nam Trade Union has continuously grown and matured.

The sector accompanies the nation, becoming a reliable and loyal force and support of the Party, closely attached to and wholeheartedly striving for the interests of workers.

He added, today they continue the tradition of previous generations to look for and explore ways of ensuring employment, improving incomes and bettering the lives of union members and workers. — VNS