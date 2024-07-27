Prime Minister receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

HÀ NỘI On the evening of 27th July 2024, in Hà Nội, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who led the delegation representing President Biden to Việt Nam to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

On behalf of President Biden and the US administration, Secretary Blinken extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Việt Nam for this profound loss.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on behalf of the Government and people of Việt Nam, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Secretary Blinken for visiting to pay respects and for President Biden’s condolences. He also conveyed his sincere thanks to President Biden, through Secretary Blinken, for the message of sympathy.

Prime Minister Chính highlighted that, thanks to the strategic vision and astute leadership of both General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Joe Biden, Việt Nam-US relations have entered a new and significant phase of development.

Secretary Blinken affirmed the US's commitment to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam. He expressed satisfaction with the positive results achieved in nearly a year of implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that the active execution of the Việt Nam-US Joint Declaration and Action Plan in 2023 has yielded beneficial outcomes for both nations, contributing positively to regional and global peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Looking ahead to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, both Prime Minister Chính and Secretary Blinken agreed on the importance of enhancing high-level exchanges and cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, investment, high-tech sectors, and semiconductor collaboration. They emphasised the need to leverage cooperation in training high-quality human resources as a key focus and driving force for bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Chính underscored the necessity of enhancing cooperation in addressing war legacies. Sharing his recent experience of visiting Vietnamese localities and meeting war veterans and their families on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (27/7), he emphasised the enduring impact of war wounds on future generations.

He urged the US to expedite demining, clearing unexploded ordnance, decontaminating dioxin hotspots, and supporting disabled individuals affected by the war. In return, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to fully and effectively cooperate in the search for US servicemen missing in action (MIA).

On international and regional issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Chính welcomed the US's comprehensive and responsible engagement in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. He expressed hope for continued US support for ASEAN's central role and principled stance on the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) issue. Secretary Blinken reiterated the US’s support for a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Việt Nam, its expanded international integration, and its increasingly significant role in ASEAN, the region, and global cooperation in addressing challenges. VNS

​

​