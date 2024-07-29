Society
Home Politics & Laws

Vietnamese leaders thank global community for condolences over Party chief's passing

July 29, 2024 - 22:27
On the afternoon of July 26, 2024, after the memorial ceremony, the ceremonial procession transported the coffin of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from the National Funeral Home at No.5 Trần Thánh Tông to the Mai Dịch Cemetery in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has sent letters and messages to leaders of countries, international organisations, political parties and international friends to express gratitude for their heartfelt condolences over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The thank-you letters and messages were cabled by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường, and other Party and State leaders.

In these messages, the Vietnamese leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling General Secretary Trọng's wishes by deepening the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries and global partners, aiming for the mutual benefit of all nations and the promotion of peace, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and world.

In recent days, leaders from 103 countries and territories, along with 32 international organisations, have sent nearly 500 letters and messages of condolences to Việt Nam and the family of the late leader. They extended deep affection, profound sorrow, and immense respect for General Secretary Trọng, honouring his contributions to Việt Nam's development and its relationships with international partners. Furthermore, they expressed a strong desire to enhance cooperation with Việt Nam across all sectors.

As many as 100 international delegations have paid floral tribute in Việt Nam while over 3,500 others paid their respects to the Party chief at Vietnamese diplomatic agencies around the world.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng passed away in Hà Nội on July 19 at the age of 80. — VNA/VNS

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

Politics & Laws

President hosts US Secretary of State

President Tô Lâm hosted a reception to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hà Nội on Saturday. The US official has just come to Hà Nội to pay tribute to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 80.
Politics & Laws

Vietnamese fallen soldiers commemorated in Phnom Penh

Speaking at the event held as part of activities on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Việt Nam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2024), Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Huy Tăng affirmed that the assistance provided by the Vietnamese military and people to the Cambodian military and people in the struggle to overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979, was an event of immense significance for both nations.
Politics & Laws

International officials pay tribute to Vietnamese Party chief

The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) welcomed nearly 100 delegations during the two days of national mourning to pay their respects, wrote in the condolence book and express sorrow and gratitude for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at its headquarters in New York on July 25 and 26.

