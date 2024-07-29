Vietnamese leaders thank global community for condolences over Party chief's passing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has sent letters and messages to leaders of countries, international organisations, political parties and international friends to express gratitude for their heartfelt condolences over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The thank-you letters and messages were cabled by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường, and other Party and State leaders.

In these messages, the Vietnamese leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling General Secretary Trọng's wishes by deepening the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries and global partners, aiming for the mutual benefit of all nations and the promotion of peace, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and world.

In recent days, leaders from 103 countries and territories, along with 32 international organisations, have sent nearly 500 letters and messages of condolences to Việt Nam and the family of the late leader. They extended deep affection, profound sorrow, and immense respect for General Secretary Trọng, honouring his contributions to Việt Nam's development and its relationships with international partners. Furthermore, they expressed a strong desire to enhance cooperation with Việt Nam across all sectors.

As many as 100 international delegations have paid floral tribute in Việt Nam while over 3,500 others paid their respects to the Party chief at Vietnamese diplomatic agencies around the world.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng passed away in Hà Nội on July 19 at the age of 80. — VNA/VNS