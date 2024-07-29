Society
Home Politics & Laws

President of Timor-Leste to pay state visit to Việt Nam 

July 29, 2024 - 19:16
President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta. — AFP/VNA Photo

 

HÀ NỘI — President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta will pay a state visit to Việt Nam from July 31 to August 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced. This visit will be made at the invitation of President Tô Lâm.

Việt Nam and Timor-Leste have had a long-standing relationship. When the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (FRETILIN) declared independence (September 1975), Việt Nam was one of the first countries to recognise it.

Since the establishment of the state of Timor-Leste and its declaration of independence (May 2002), the relationship between the two countries has made significant progress.

The two countries signed a Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level (July 2002). Timor-Leste officially opened its embassy in Hà Nội in April 2012)

Since the official establishment of diplomatic relations (July 28, 2002), the leadership of Việt Nam and Timor-Leste have conducted numerous high-level visits. — VNS

