Việt Nam, Burundi vow to expand partnership

July 29, 2024 - 19:19
Vietnamese Party official suggested the Burundian Government facilitate the stable operation of Viettel Group in Burundi, aiming to make it a role model for other Vietnamese firms looking to expand into Burundi and the broader African market.
Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung (right) and Révérien Ndikuriyo, Secretary General of the National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) -- the ruling party in Burundi -- had talks in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and its traditional friends in Africa, including Burundi, share similarities in their struggles for national liberation and development, providing a foundation conducive to further deepening substantive friendship and cooperation, said Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung.

During a reception in Hà Nội on July 29 for Révérien Ndikuriyo, Secretary General of the National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) -- the ruling party in Burundi, Trung thanked the CNDD-FDD, Government and people of Burundi for their heartfelt condolences over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

He highlighted the importance of party-to-party ties in boosting overall bilateral cooperation, particularly in politics, economy, trade, and people-to-people exchange. He also suggested the Burundian Government facilitate the stable operation of Viettel Group in Burundi, aiming to make it a role model for other Vietnamese firms looking to expand into Burundi and the broader African market.

Ndikuriyo briefed Trung on the CNDD-FDD’s current situation and Burundi's recent socio-economic progress, expressing a strong desire to build robust friendship and cooperation with the CPV. This, he said, would lay a solid foundation to foster bilateral relations.

Both sides agreed to step up relations between the two parties and countries through increasing the exchange of high-level delegations and experience in Party building and national development, continuing mutual support at multilateral forums, facilitating trade activities and market research, and holding cultural, sport and tourism exchanges to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year. — VNS

