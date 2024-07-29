Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Laos's Freedom Order presented to Vietnamese Ambassador

July 29, 2024 - 20:23
The third-class Issara is a noble order of the Lao State awarded to Lao citizens with outstanding achievements in national defence, construction and development. Ambassador Hùng is the first foreign ambassador to Laos to be awarded the decoration.

 

Laos' Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith (right) presented the third-class Issara (Freedom) Order of Laos to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng in a ceremony on Monday in Vientiane. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tú 

 

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng was granted a third-class Issara (Freedom) Order of Laos on July 29 for his contributions to enhancing great friendship, special solidary and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries during nearly eight years working as ambassador in the neighbouring country.

Authorised by the Lao Prime Minister, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith presented the decoration to Hùng.

The Lao Deputy FM spoke highly of contributions of the Vietnamese diplomat during his term in Laos, affirming that Hùng has excellently fulfilled his role as a bridge to help connect and develop the special relationship between Laos and Việt Nam, in terms of politics-diplomacy, economics-trade, culture and tourism. Notably, he has helped promote some large and prestigious Vietnamese enterprises to invest in Laos, contributing to local socio-economic development.

For his part, Hùng expressed his honour to receive the Issara Order, saying that this is not only a recognition of his contributions, but also a special affection of the Lao Party, State and people for the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, the appreciation of the Lao Party and State for contributions and fostering of the special relationship between the two countries by the Embassy and other agencies in Laos.

Ambassador Hùng said that while being on duty in Laos, he has witnessed and participated in many important political events between the two countries, adding that he always considers Laos his second homeland.

This noble order will be a great source of encouragement and motivation for the diplomat and his colleagues to continue to spare no effort to promote good traditions and work together to nurture the Việt Nam - Laos relations to further develop in an effective and practical manner, bringing practical benefits to the two countries and peoples, he affirmed

The ambassador pledged to continue to do his utmost to deepen the Việt Nam - Laos friendship in all areas.

The third-class Issara is a noble order of the Lao State awarded to Lao citizens with outstanding achievements in national defence, construction and development. Ambassador Hùng is the first foreign ambassador to Laos to be awarded the decoration. — VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

President hosts US Secretary of State

President Tô Lâm hosted a reception to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hà Nội on Saturday. The US official has just come to Hà Nội to pay tribute to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 80.
Politics & Laws

Vietnamese fallen soldiers commemorated in Phnom Penh

Speaking at the event held as part of activities on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Việt Nam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2024), Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Huy Tăng affirmed that the assistance provided by the Vietnamese military and people to the Cambodian military and people in the struggle to overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979, was an event of immense significance for both nations.
Politics & Laws

International officials pay tribute to Vietnamese Party chief

The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) welcomed nearly 100 delegations during the two days of national mourning to pay their respects, wrote in the condolence book and express sorrow and gratitude for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at its headquarters in New York on July 25 and 26.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom