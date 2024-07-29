Laos's Freedom Order presented to Vietnamese Ambassador

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng was granted a third-class Issara (Freedom) Order of Laos on July 29 for his contributions to enhancing great friendship, special solidary and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries during nearly eight years working as ambassador in the neighbouring country.

Authorised by the Lao Prime Minister, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith presented the decoration to Hùng.

The Lao Deputy FM spoke highly of contributions of the Vietnamese diplomat during his term in Laos, affirming that Hùng has excellently fulfilled his role as a bridge to help connect and develop the special relationship between Laos and Việt Nam, in terms of politics-diplomacy, economics-trade, culture and tourism. Notably, he has helped promote some large and prestigious Vietnamese enterprises to invest in Laos, contributing to local socio-economic development.

For his part, Hùng expressed his honour to receive the Issara Order, saying that this is not only a recognition of his contributions, but also a special affection of the Lao Party, State and people for the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, the appreciation of the Lao Party and State for contributions and fostering of the special relationship between the two countries by the Embassy and other agencies in Laos.

Ambassador Hùng said that while being on duty in Laos, he has witnessed and participated in many important political events between the two countries, adding that he always considers Laos his second homeland.

This noble order will be a great source of encouragement and motivation for the diplomat and his colleagues to continue to spare no effort to promote good traditions and work together to nurture the Việt Nam - Laos relations to further develop in an effective and practical manner, bringing practical benefits to the two countries and peoples, he affirmed

The ambassador pledged to continue to do his utmost to deepen the Việt Nam - Laos friendship in all areas.

The third-class Issara is a noble order of the Lao State awarded to Lao citizens with outstanding achievements in national defence, construction and development. Ambassador Hùng is the first foreign ambassador to Laos to be awarded the decoration. — VNS