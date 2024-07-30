Society
Việt Nam, US enhance law enforcement capacity against drug crimes

July 30, 2024 - 10:02
Major General Vũ Trung Kiên (centre right) at the reception. — Photo from People's Army newspaper

HÀ NỘI – Major General Vũ Trung Kiên, Deputy Commander in charge of law at the Việt Nam Coast Guard Command, said on Monday that he hopes the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) will enhance cooperation with the Việt Nam Coast Guard and Border Guard amidst complicated developments of drug and human trafficking crimes.

Hosting a Hà Nội reception for Shelby Smith-Wilson, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the INL, Kiên suggested both sides strengthen information sharing on crime syndicates and drug crimes at sea, and organise training courses to improve capacity for the Vietnamese law enforcement officers in the fight against drug crimes, human trafficking and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

He also recommended the INL continue arranging foreign language training courses for the staff of the Vietnamese forces.

Over the past time, the US Government and the INL in particular have supported the Vietnamese coast and border guards to better their law enforcement capacity, and organised various regional programmes and conferences which offer Southeast Asian countries opportunities to discuss and join hands to settle drug and crimes effectively.

The US official affirmed that the US Government always accompanies the Vietnamese Government in ensuring a safe and open Indo-Pacific, and spoke highly of the efforts by the Vietnamese forces in the fight.

She said the INL always attaches much importance to its cooperation with the Vietnam Coast Guard, hoping for stronger collaboration in the above-mentioned areas as well as the implementation of initiatives to improve the role of women in law enforcement at sea. — VNS

Society

Coast guard educates public about drug crimes at sea

The Việt Nam Coast Guard apprised some 800 students, Youth Union members and others in the southern province of Đồng Nai about drug prevention laws, drug-related crimes at sea and the country’s sovereignty over its sea and islands at an event organised to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, June 26.

Politics & Laws

President hosts US Secretary of State

President Tô Lâm hosted a reception to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hà Nội on Saturday. The US official has just come to Hà Nội to pay tribute to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 80.
Politics & Laws

Vietnamese fallen soldiers commemorated in Phnom Penh

Speaking at the event held as part of activities on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Việt Nam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2024), Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Huy Tăng affirmed that the assistance provided by the Vietnamese military and people to the Cambodian military and people in the struggle to overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979, was an event of immense significance for both nations.

