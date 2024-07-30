PM requests prompt actions to address consequences of fatal mine collapse in Quảng Ninh

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday ordered prompt actions from relevant units to deal with the consequences of a serious accident that happened at a coal mine of in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

The mine collapse, which occurred at 10:10 pm on July 29 at the Hòn Gai Coal Company, killed five workers.

The cause of the accident was initially identified as a sudden collapse of coal and rocks in the mine. At the time of the incident, there were heavy rains in Ha Long city, causing inundations and erosion in certain areas.

Right after learning about the accident, the PM sent his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and directed provincial leaders to come to the scene and instruct the fixing of its consequences.

Local leaders and heads of Việt Nam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) were asked to urgently address the consequences, and comfort and support the families of the victims.

The PM ordered the provincial police, the local authorities, and relevant forces to urgently investigate and clarify the cause of the incident, and identify the responsibility of related organisations and individuals, and strictly handle any violations of regulations (if any).

He also asked for enhanced inspection and supervision, thus promptly detecting and addressing violations related to labour safety in coal mining activities to prevent similar incidents.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, will direct Vinacomin to thoroughly review the regulations, standards, and procedures for mining and operating mines, promptly address any shortcomings and limitations to ensure absolute safety for workers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was demanded to implement state management of mineral activity control, basic geological investigation, mineral and geological hazard monitoring, and mineral exploration to provide timely solutions, thus preventing similar labour accidents in coal mining activities in the coming time. — VNS