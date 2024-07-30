Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

PM requests prompt actions to address consequences of fatal mine collapse in Quảng Ninh

July 30, 2024 - 15:47
The PM sent his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and directed provincial leaders to come to the scene and instruct the fixing of its consequences.

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday ordered prompt actions from relevant units to deal with the consequences of a serious accident that happened at a coal mine of in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

The mine collapse, which occurred at 10:10 pm on July 29 at the Hòn Gai Coal Company, killed five workers.

The cause of the accident was initially identified as a sudden collapse of coal and rocks in the mine. At the time of the incident, there were heavy rains in Ha Long city, causing inundations and erosion in certain areas.

Right after learning about the accident, the PM sent his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and directed provincial leaders to come to the scene and instruct the fixing of its consequences.

Local leaders and heads of Việt Nam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) were asked to urgently address the consequences, and comfort and support the families of the victims.

The PM ordered the provincial police, the local authorities, and relevant forces to urgently investigate and clarify the cause of the incident, and identify the responsibility of related organisations and individuals, and strictly handle any violations of regulations (if any).

He also asked for enhanced inspection and supervision, thus promptly detecting and addressing violations related to labour safety in coal mining activities to prevent similar incidents.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, will direct Vinacomin to thoroughly review the regulations, standards, and procedures for mining and operating mines, promptly address any shortcomings and limitations to ensure absolute safety for workers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was demanded to implement state management of mineral activity control, basic geological investigation, mineral and geological hazard monitoring, and mineral exploration to provide timely solutions, thus preventing similar labour accidents in coal mining activities in the coming time. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Việt Nam, Burundi vow to expand partnership

Vietnamese Party official suggested the Burundian Government facilitate the stable operation of Viettel Group in Burundi, aiming to make it a role model for other Vietnamese firms looking to expand into Burundi and the broader African market.
Politics & Laws

President hosts US Secretary of State

President Tô Lâm hosted a reception to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hà Nội on Saturday. The US official has just come to Hà Nội to pay tribute to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 80.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom