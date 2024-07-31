PM Phạm Minh Chính arrives in New Delhi, beginning State visit

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a Vietnamese delegation arrived at Palan military airport in New Delhi late July 30 (local time), beginning a State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM and his entourage was greeted at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margerita and Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Sandeep Arya on the Indian side, and Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải and Consul General in Mumbai Lê Quang Biên on the Vietnamese side.

The visit of PM Chính aims to affirm Việt Nam's consistent policy of attaching importance to the traditional friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India.

During the visit, the Vietnamese PM is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, speaker of the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Indian parliament) Jagdeep Dhankhar and speaker of the Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla.

Chính will also meet with leaders of some political parties, attend business forums and dialogues, receive CEOs of leading Indian economic groups and speak at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in traditional fields and expand to potential fields such as electronics, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, green economy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, semi-conductor, new materials and essential minerals.

It will contribute to enhancing political trust and deepening the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, and provide an opportunity for the two sides to share views on security and strategic issues in the region and the world and reiterate their mutual support in multilateral forums of common interest. — VNS