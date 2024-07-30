Party official hosts EC Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles

HÀ NỘI – Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon.

Affirming Việt Nam's priority for its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the EU, Trung said the sides have established comprehensive cooperation pillars, from politics, economy, trade, investment, forestry, to defence-security, while sharing significant common interests and a wide range of people-to-people exchanges.

Expressing his satisfaction with the ongoing development of the Việt Nam-EU ties as well as the relations between Việt Nam and EU member states, the Party official emphasised the need to further enhance cooperation effectiveness within frameworks such as the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). He also called for the remaining EU member states to expedite the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to soon lift the EC’s yellow card warning for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing on Việt Nam's seafood exports.

Borrell Fontelles, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam from July 29-31 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, expressed his admiration for the country’s significant achievements in national development. He affirmed that the EU highly values Việt Nam’s role and position within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the region, as well as its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with Việt Nam.

Expressing his pleasure at the robust development of the EU-Việt Nam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation, he highlighted the importance of identifying specific directions to further elevate the bilateral ties in the future. He agreed with Trung on the need for both sides to continue strengthening political trust, all-level delegation and people-to-people exchanges, as well as to significantly enhance joint work in all areas of EU’s strengths and Việt Nam’s needs such as management experience, finance, high technology, clean energy, and climate change adaptation.

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy again expressed deep condolences to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam on the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, whom he described as a leader with strategic vision leaving significant imprints on the Việt Nam-EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation.

On this occasion, the host and guest also exchanged information and views on global and regional situations and other issues of mutual concern. – VNS