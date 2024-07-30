Deputy PM calls for EC’s removal of 'yellow card' warning against Vietnamese seafood

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thanh Long called for the European Commission (EC)'s early removal of its “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam’s seafood exports while receiving Josep Borrell Fontelles, EC Vice President and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Long thanked Borrell Fontelles, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam from July 29 to 31, for coming to pay the last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, which reflects the importance the EU attaches to the deceased’s contributions to Việt Nam - EU relations.

He noted that the EU is one of the leading partners of Việt Nam. With common efforts, the bilateral ties are developing well, from traditional fields like politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, and development cooperation to new areas, including defence - security and climate change response, within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

The EU is currently the top supplier of non-refundable aid, the fourth largest trading partner, and the fifth biggest investor in Việt Nam, which in turn ranks first among ASEAN trading partners of the EU. The two sides have also worked actively together in such areas as defence - security, justice, labour, agriculture, science - technology, and environment to reap many practical results. Among them, a highlight is the cooperation in climate change response, according to the host official.

The Deputy PM suggested the EU continue increasing all-level delegation exchanges, especially those at high levels, to enhance political trust, creating a stepping stone for partnerships in other spheres. He also delivered PM Phạm Minh Chính’s congratulatory letter to the EC President and invited the latter to pay a visit to Việt Nam in the near future.

Long proposed both sides to coordinate to fruitfully enforce the EU - Việt Nam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), the EU - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), as well as other cooperation deals and mechanisms on the threshold of the 35th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year.

He also called on the EU to promote its remaining member countries’ ratification of the EU - Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and the EC’s early removal of the “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam’s seafood exports on the basis of the country’s efforts and achievements in the combat against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

For his part, Borrell Fontelles highly valued Việt Nam’s development achievements along with growing role and position in the region and at multilateral forums.

The EU views Việt Nam as a priority and important partner in the Asia-Pacific region, he said, adding that it hopes the two sides will elevate the bilateral relations and enhance connections in defence - security, climate change response, the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) implementation, justice, and the fight against IUU fishing, he added.

Appreciating the EU’s projects that have helped with Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and integration into the world, Long proposed the EU maintain the provision of official development assistance (ODA) for Việt Nam in the fields of public governance capacity building, green transition, digital transformation, sustainable fishery development, financial and technological support, and manpower training to help the country effectively carry out the JETP.

At the meeting, the two sides also touched upon some international issues of shared concern. They agreed that conflicts must be resolved by peaceful means on the basis on international law. Regarding the East Sea issue, they shared the stance that disputes in the East Sea should be settled peacefully in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus helping to guarantee security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight and consolidate peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world. – VNS