Deputy PM urges stronger efforts in administrative reform

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang on Wednesday emphasised the need for more drastic actions and improved coordination between relevant sides in administrative reform, while addressing a Hà Nội meeting of the Prime Minister’s working group and advisory council for administrative reform.

Deputy PM Quang pointed to achievements in the first half of this year, including those in decentralisation and digitalisation in administrative procedures, response to the feedback of businesses and people, and reform in law building.

He also noted poor performance of a number of ministries and agencies in this regard, and limitations in coordination between ministries, agencies, and localities in the field.

Against the backdrop, the official urged a higher sense of responsibility, saying heads of agencies and localities need to play a more active role in the effort.

Quang asked the ministries of home affairs, finance, industry and trade, natural resources and environment, transport, and health to respond to concern by localities before August 15, and ministries, agencies and localities to clear up questions by the council no later than August 30.

Touching upon the model of issuing judicial record certificates via the e-identification app (VNeID) in Hà Nội and the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế, which has proven effective, he expressed his hope that the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-25 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06), will be maximised in other localities.

The pilot model of establishing a one-level public administrative service centre, to be put into operation in September, is also expected to bring about positive results, he said.

It was reported at the meeting that 168 business conditions were cut or streamlined in the first six months, raising the total to 2,943 since 2001, helping improve the domestic business environment. — VNS