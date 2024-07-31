PM Chính’s visit to bring about positive results for both sides: Indian expert

NEW DELHI — The state visit to India by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính from Tuesday to Thursday will yield positive results for the relationship between the two countries, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli from the Jawaharlal Nehru University told Vietnam News Agency in New Delhi.

Within the framework of the visit, several events will be organised and agreements signed, and this will expand the bilateral relations in areas, including strengthening robust institutions and diplomatic ties on global and regional order issues, boosting trade and investment, as well as enhancing defence and security relations, he said.

PM Chính's trip will further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership upgraded by the two countries’ leaders in 2016, as it comes at a time when both countries have found their footing in the era of globalisation, the professor said.

By achieving higher economic growth rates, restructuring their economies, and coordinating efforts in multilateral economic institutions and regional initiatives such as the Mekong-Ganges Cooperation, India and Vietnam are on track to realise their national development strategies. As bilateral trade and investment are still modest, the Vietnamese PM's visit could open up business cooperation opportunities and enhance interactions between Việt Nam's "Đổi mới" (Renewal) and India's economic liberalisation process, said Kondapalli.

According to the professor, India's quick-impact projects in various provinces of Việt Nam have achieved significant success. These initiatives can be further expanded, along with research on radiation and nuclear safety, cancer treatment, and renewable sources.

Both countries uphold peace and prosperity, the rule of law, maritime safety, and the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said, adding that these diplomatic efforts are positive signs for the expansion of bilateral relations in the near future.

Consultations by the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs; strategic, defence, and maritime security dialogues; and visits by parliamentarians have all contributed to enhancing mutual understanding on various shared concerns, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's visit to India will further expand bilateral cooperation across many areas, he added. — VNS