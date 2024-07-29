Ninh Bình promotes tourism in India

NEW DELHI — A Ninh Bình delegation led by Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phạm Quang Ngọc had a working trip to Mumbai city, Maharashtra state, India, from July 26-27 to promote its tourism.

The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Mumbai coordinated with the delegation in organising a series of activities to promote the northern locality's tourism and economic potential and advantages, notably the meeting with the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) and the dialogue with some tourism organisations and Bollywood film producers.

Speaking at the two events, Ngọc emphasised that Ninh Bình is striving to develop comprehensive tourism, while preserving and promoting local cultural values, and unique natural landscapes for sustainable tourism development.

He said Ninh Bình always welcomes Indian businesses, investors, tourism agencies, and film crews to come to explore possibilities for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, weddings, and film production, pledging to create favourable conditions for partners to promote Indian tourism in Việt Nam in general and Ninh Bình in particular.

Consul General Le Quang Bien emphasised that cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and Bollywood cinema plays an important role in enhancing cooperation and people-to-people connectivity between Việt Nam and India.

Indian delegates and partners got an insight into Ninh Bình, including its tourist attractions such as the Hoa Lư ancient capital and the Tràng An - Tam Cốc - Bích Động site, and suggested measures to boost local tourism and cultural development.

At a working session with the delegation, Bien affirmed that the Consulate General is ready to support Ninh Bình province and other Vietnamese localities in implementing foreign affairs in service of socio-economic development, contributing to promoting the relations between Việt Nam and India. — VNA/VNS