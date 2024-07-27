Society
Home Life & Style

Playing with lights and shadows

July 27, 2024 - 16:41
This really has to be seen, to be believed. Artist Bùi Văn Tự creates amazing works of art using everyday materials reflected with light. The art then magically comes to life in the shadows. Let’s explore his latest collection!

Life & Style

Memories of old classmate on the General Secretary

In the recollections of his old classmate, journalist and photographic artist Chu Chí Thành, who was a war correspondent for Vietnam News Agency, General Secretary Trọng emerges as a paradox – outwardly slow-paced, soft-spoken and with a gentle gait, yet harbouring an unwavering will – a lifetime commitment to serving the people and the nation.

