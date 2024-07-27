Playing with lights and shadows

This really has to be seen, to be believed. Artist Bùi Văn Tự creates amazing works of art using everyday materials reflected with light. The art then magically comes to life in the shadows. Let’s explore his latest collection!
With all the hype surrounding the K-pop industry, how much does it actually earn? The Korea Culture and Tourism Institute sought to answer this question with data, which revealed that the K-pop industry raked in nearly US$900 million from overseas last year.
In the recollections of his old classmate, journalist and photographic artist Chu Chí Thành, who was a war correspondent for Vietnam News Agency, General Secretary Trọng emerges as a paradox – outwardly slow-paced, soft-spoken and with a gentle gait, yet harbouring an unwavering will – a lifetime commitment to serving the people and the nation.
A flock of Oriental darters (Anhinga melanogaster), an endangered bird species, have been nesting on an islet in Long An lake in Bửu Long tourist site in the southern province of Đồng Nai, according to Trần Đăng Ninh, chairman of a company that manages the site.