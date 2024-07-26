HCM City book streets earn VNĐ37b in first half of 2024

HCM CITY — The HCM City Book Street and the Thủ Đức Book Street achieved total revenue of VNĐ37 billion (US$1.46 million) in the first six months of this year.

The HCM City Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in District 1 earned more than VNĐ28.9 billion (US$1.13 million), a 10.8 per cent year-over-year drop.

According to the HCM City Book Street Company, customers cut back on retail shopping, which caused a sales decline. In addition, the development of audiobooks, e-books, and visual assistants may reduce paper book sales in the future.

In the first half of 2024, the book street organised six book fairs, including the Tết Book Fair, Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day, Children’s Book Fair, Xuyên Việt (Across Việt Nam) Book Fair, Đông A Book Fair, and Văn Lang Book Fair, attracting millions of local and foreign visitors.

It also hosted hundreds of cultural activities, book introductions, traditional music and theatrical shows, and photo exhibitions to create an attractive destination for local people and visitors worldwide.

By the end of this year, the Book Street Company will upgrade its facilities to help readers approach different formats such as audiobooks and e-books.

The company will work with local publishers and book distributors to introduce more quality publications and launch diverse activities to lure visitors.

The HCM City Book Street was first opened in January 2016 with dozens of book stalls and coffee shops from more than 20 publishers and book distributors in the city.

Meanwhile, Thủ Đức Book Street, which was opened in late December on Hồ Thị Tư Street in Thủ Đức city, earned VNĐ8.3 million ($325,300) in the first six months of 2024.

Around 123,000 books were sold, including more than 59,400 children’s books.

The book street hosted 171 cultural activities, book introductions, talk shows, and photo exhibitions to celebrate special anniversaries. It quickly became a favourite destination for students and people in Thủ Đức.

In the last six months of this year, the book street will continue to launch activities to celebrate the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), and offer self-development courses, and music shows for children. — VNS