HCM City hosts int’l beauty exhibition

HCM City – More than 2,000 domestic and international brands in the cosmetic and beauty industry are showcasing products and technologies at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Việt Nam 2024 that kicked off in HCM City on July 25.

The annual beauty trade show attracted 600 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories, including France, Italy, Japan, Spain, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and India, among others.

The event serves as a valuable platform for retailers, product suppliers, and service providers to connect with high-quality brands, exchange cutting-edge technologies, and catch the latest beauty trends from around the world.

Products on display include those on skincare and personal care, make-up and tool accessories, beauty health supplements, food and beverages, nailcare and haircare products and equipment, medical aesthetic products and equipment, cosmetics and personal hygiene, and packaging and processing equipment.

Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2024 offers an important trade opportunity for specialised visitors to seek suppliers, distribution partners, retailers in the beauty industry, with various products and services from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

The three-day event also includes a series of international and specialised seminars, focusing fragrance formulation and sustainable innovation in raw materials. The seminars are expected to see experts representing leading units in the beauty, retail industries, including Lotte Department Store, Statista, Kantar Vietnam, Peroma, CPL Aromas, Meiyume, MEDiCARE, OE EduGroup, and Haravan.

Nguyễn Vân Nga, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's southern representative office, emphasised the significant growth and rising stature of Việt Nam's beauty industry on regional and global markets.

She said that the ministry will continue to support event organisers and the business communities inside and outside the country, facilitating trade connections and market expansion. VNA/VNS