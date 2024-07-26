Vietnamese language honoured in Czech Republic

PRAGUE – A first-ever ceremony to honour the Vietnamese language in Europe and the donation of Vietnamese book collections took place in Prague and Brno, the two Czech cities with the largest Vietnamese populations, as part of a working visit to the Czech Republic by a foreign ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng on July 24 and 25.

Speaking at a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Prague, the Deputy FM, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA), said that the visit aims to not only honour the Vietnamese language but also to express gratitude to organisations, individuals, teachers, parents, and students who have been diligently preserving this invaluable cultural heritage.

She reaffirmed the commitment to support the Vietnamese communities worldwide in their efforts to promote their mother tongue.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dương Hoài Nam expressed confidence that diverse activities under an initiative on organising Vietnamese Language Day within overseas Vietnamese communities will significantly enhance its education abroad.

The inniative was established by the Vietnamese Prime Minister on August 3, 2022, with September 8 designated as the Vietnamese Language Day for the overseas Vietnamese communities.

At the event, the delegation, and the Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese associations in the Czech Republic, inaugurated a Vietnamese-language book collection. The books, published by the Vietnam Education Publishing House, cater to a range of ages and learning needs within the community.

On this occasion, Hằng presented five insignias and gifts to outstanding groups and individuals, including teachers and students, who have excelled in promoting and teaching the Vietnamese language in the European nation.

The delegation continued their work in Brno, the Czech Republic's second-largest city, engaging with local leaders and the Vietnamese community on the preservation and development of the Vietnamese language.

In addition to fostering the two nations’ cooperation, the Deputy FM encouraged city officials to introduce Vietnamese language classes in secondary schools, thereby enriching local cultural diversity and supporting the integration of the Vietnamese community.

In the meeting with the Vietnamese community in Brno, the delegation also organised a ceremony to present insignias and Vietnamese books. — VNA/VNS