Book series portraying young Vietnamese heroes released

HCM CITY The Kim Đồng Publishing House, the country’s leading publisher for children’s books, has released a book series entitled Những Anh Hùng Trẻ Tuổi (Young Heroes) about young Vietnamese heroes.

The series consists of 17 picture books featuring the life and revolutionary career of young heroes such as Kim Đồng, Võ Thị Sáu and Vừ A Dính, who sacrificed their lives to fight for the country’s peace, reunification, and independence during the two resistance wars against the French and Americans.

In addition, the publication includes two books featuring the Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneer Organisation (HYPO), which was founded by the Communist Party of Việt Nam in Cao Bằng Province in 1941.

The book, titled Chuyện Kể Về Người Tổng Phụ Trách Đội Đầu Tiên (Stories of the First Young Pioneer Instructor), portrays Đức Thanh, HPYO's first instructor, who devoted his life to the development of the organisation.

Another book, Chuyện Kể Về Năm Đội Viên Đầu Tiên (Stories of Five First Young Pioneers), tells stories of the lives and achievements of the organisation’s members in the early days.

All the books are compiled by veterans, and renowned authors and historians such as Tô Hoài and Hoài Lộc, former deputy director and editor-in-chief of the Kim Đồng Publishing House.

According to the publisher, the book series not only shows gratitude to the country’s heroes who sacrificed for the country’s independence, but also reminds the young generation of patriotism. VNS