Australia-Việt Nam Friendship Society looks to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese communities in Australia

SYDNEY — Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm hosted a meeting with visiting President of the Australia-Việt Nam Friendship Society (AVFS) Kim Sampson in Canberra on Wednesday.

At the event, Sampson expressed his wish to collaborate with the embassy to enhance cooperation and connectivity between the two sides, as well as between the AVFS and various associations of Vietnamese in Australia.

The society has already forged a sound collaboration with the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia, he said, adding that it is interested in reaching out to other Vietnamese groups to broaden its network, thereby fostering greater understanding and exchange between the two nations.

Sampson revealed the intention to revive a general practitioner exchange programme between Việt Nam and Australia. This initiative aims to enhance linkages and share expertise in primary healthcare at local and rural medical facilities, with the AVFS set to welcome two Vietnamese doctors to Adelaide in October as part of the programme.

Praising the society's efforts in and Sampson's significant contributions to fostering bilateral connections, the ambassador expressed his belief that the AVFS would continue to introduce positive initiatives to step up mutual understanding between the two nations.

Tâm also emphasised the importance of building on the countries’ strong and trusted cooperation, and urged the society to actively implement the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it has signed with the Việt Nam-Australia Friendship Association, expand its member network to support Việt Nam-Australia relations, and promote understanding and experience sharing between the two sides. — VNS