NA Chairman receives President of Australian Senate

HÀ NỘI Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn on Wednesday received President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines, who is in Việt Nam to attend the funeral for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Thanking Lines for representing leaders of the Australian State, Government, and Parliament to attend the funeral, Mẫn considered this as a demonstration of their sincere sentiments towards the Vietnamese late leader as well as good relations between the two countries.

He noted that the passing of General Secretary Trọng is not only a great loss to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people but also leaves an endless grief among international friends, including Australian leaders and people.

Highlighting the Party chief’s contributions to Việt Nam’s national development and external relations, Mẫn said that while serving as the NA Chairman, Trọng paid an official visit to Australia, and the trip heralded a new chapter in the bilateral parliamentary ties. He also made practical contributions to the elevation of the two countries’ relations and the enhancement of parliamentary connections.

During his meetings with Australian leaders, and recently with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, General Secretary Trọng affirmed that he attached importance to and supported the Việt Nam - Australia relations to develop more strongly, practically, and comprehensively, he said.

The top legislator emphasised the two countries’ good relations for the last more than 50 years with the recent establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership. The cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Australian Parliament has also been growing well in bilateral aspects and at multilateral parliamentary forums.

The two sides should continue increasing meetings and high-level mutual visits between their parliamentary leaders and parliamentarians in the time ahead, he suggested.

Mẫn expressed his hope that Lines will pay an official visit to Việt Nam soon to discuss cooperation between the two countries and between their legislative bodies, along with issues of shared concern, thereby strengthening political trust and mutual understanding and turning parliamentary cooperation into a true pillar of the bilateral relations.

Offering condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, Lines said she always appreciates General Secretary Trọng’s extremely valuable dedications to the Việt Nam - Australia ties.

The Australian Senate President pledged to work harder to contribute more to the bilateral relationship, adding that she hopes the two sides will bolster partnerships in such fields as economy, trade, climate change response, education, and training in the coming time. VNS