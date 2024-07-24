Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals show grief at Party leader’s passing

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese intellectuals and people living and working in many countries have expressed their grief at the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng – an excellent leader, and a shining example of integrity, approachability, and dedication to serving the people.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Professor Nghiêm Đức Long, Director of the Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and President of the Việt Nam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA), stated that General Secretary Trọng has left an imprint in the hearts of the Vietnamese people and country as a leader who always gave his all for the nation and its people.

According to Long, the General Secretary was a simple but scholarly persuasive leader, with his words down-to-earth and memorable, yet also profound and insightful. He was resolute but also compassionate, always showing special concern for children and young people, caring for them, encouraging them, and instilling confidence in them as the future owners of the country.

For the late leader, fighting corruption, pursuing "bamboo diplomacy", and promoting innovation were the three pillars for building a prosperous Việt Nam, Long assessed, adding that one of the most significant legacies Trọng left behind is the anti-corruption campaign characterised by “no off-limits zones, no exceptions”, aiming to ensure social justice and drive economic development. All these efforts have been clearly reflected in the country's progress and the lives of the Vietnamese people in recent years.

As a person who values knowledge, General Secretary Trọng also paid due attention to the thoughts and aspirations of Vietnamese intellectuals and experts at home and abroad, said the professor.

Meanwhile, Lê Thị Bích Hường, General Secretary of the union of presidents of Vietnamese people's associations in Italy and President of the Italy-Việt Nam Cultural Bridge Association, emphasised that General Secretary Trọng was an exemplary figure of simplicity in life, courage, and strength in Party rectification, and a person of integrity and impartiality.

In Switzerland, many overseas Vietnamese agreed that over the past years, thanks to the engagement of the political system, and with the close, exemplary, thoughtful and visionary guidance of the Party General Secretary, the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in Việt Nam has made strong progress.

IT Dr. Lưu Vĩnh Toàn, working for Move Digital AG in Zurich city, said that Trọng made great contributions, helping to raise Việt Nam's position and reputation in the international arena, including promoting anti-corruption efforts. The fight against corruption has created confidence in the people, further demonstrating the determination to clean up the country and the Party.

Sharing the same view, Phạm Quý Ly, Business Development Manager of JANZZ technology company, expressed her hope that the "torch" in the fight against corruption of General Secretary Trọng will continue to be lit to affirm the Party's leadership in the socio-economic development process in Việt Nam.

Lê Hoài Nam, head of the liaison board of the Vietnamese community in South Africa, said that upon hearing the General Secretary's passing, the Vietnamese community was deeply moved and filled with sorrow.

According to Nam, the late leader was seen as a shining example for consistently promoting integrity and impartiality, and a humble lifestyle and work ethic. He personally led the anti-corruption campaign that earned him immense respect from the people.

Venerable Dr. Thích Đức Tuấn, President of the Vietnamese Buddhist Association in the America, head of Pháp Vương Pagoda in Olivehurst city, California, assessed that the General Secretary also made positive contributions to elevating Việt Nam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, beneficial for the development of both nations, especially for Vietnamese people living and working in the US. The leader also played a significant role in promoting solidarity among nations and building a peace-oriented international environment, the monk said. — VNS