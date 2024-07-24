Workshop talks Pope Francis’s 2023 letter to Catholic community of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Catholic community in Việt Nam is always put at the centre of the Việt Nam-Vatican relationship, heard a workshop held in Hà Nội on July 23 on Pope Francis’s letter to the community on the occasion of the adoption of the Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative of the Holy See in Việt Nam.

Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Nguyễn Tiến Trọng noted that the adoption of the agreement, and the invitation from Vietnamese State leaders to Pope Francis to visit Việt Nam demonstrate the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation, and being a friend and a reliable partner of countries worldwide.

They also reflect the country’s consistent policies and guidelines of respecting freedom of religion and belief, and supporting legitimate religious needs of people, including Catholic followers, the official said.

Regarding Pope Francis’s letter in September 2023, Trọng stressed it is a significant message for the Catholic Church in Việt Nam, while creating more favourable conditions for Catholic dignitaries and followers there to continue accompanying the nation and contribute to national construction and development.

Participants exchanged views on how to help Catholics in Việt Nam lead a better religious life and make more contributions to the society as well as the Church.

Associate Professor Nguyễn Thanh Xuân, former Vice Chairman of the committee, highlighted all-round contributions by the Catholic community to the country, improvements in the relationship between the Vietnamese State and the Church, and progress in the Việt Nam-Vatican ties.

Bishop Đỗ Mạnh Hùng, Secretary General of the Việt Nam Episcopal Council, repeated what Pope Francis asked Vietnamese Catholics to do in his letter, including “concrete practice of charity” and “dialogue and respectful collaboration” with authorities.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vũ Chiến Thắng affirmed that Catholics form an important and inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, and they are working together with followers of other religions and non-religious communities in national construction and development.

The Party and the State have paid attention to their economic and social lives, and ensured their right to freedom of religion, he noted.

Thắng also emphasised the relationship between Việt Nam and the Vatican, which, he said, has been consolidated and growing fruitfully.

For the letter, he said, it has officially eliminated the past ideological conflict. This is a mutual recognition, with the Communist Party of Việt nam (CPV) recognising the Vatican as a friend and a partner while the Vatican recognising the CPV and the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam as a cooperative partner, not a threat to Catholicism and the Vatican.

According to the Deputy Minister, Pope Francis has acknowledged and affirmed Việt Nam’s position and achievements, as well as acknowledged the relationship between the Vatican and the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and believed that it will grow further despite differences, for the sake of both sides.

This would help prevent and eliminate distorted allegations by hostile forces inside and outside the Church, who take advantage of religions to sabotage the Party and State, he said, adding the Church may even take interventions to prevent such distortions. — VNS