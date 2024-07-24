General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng – A close and profound mentor to journalists

By Nguyễn Thị Sự*

HÀ NỘI – These days, mass media and online platforms in and outside the country are flooded with articles, interviews, poems, and vivid images of the pure and simple life and impressive career of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Leaders of nations, diplomats, scholars and ordinary citizens, both in Việt Nam and abroad, express their respect and sorrow over the eternal passing of a dedicated and visionary leader of the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Phú Trọng was a model of integrity, dedicated to the country and the people, a dear comrade, a brother and a sincere friend to international friends.

For the journalists who had the honour of accompanying and reporting on the activities of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the profound memories and lessons from the Party leader will forever be engraved and resonate through time.

It was an honour and a fortune for me when Vietnam News Agency (VNA) assigned me as a special reporter for Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and then General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, from September 2006 until the completion of the 13th Party Congress.

During this time, I had the opportunity to cover numerous business trips and work activities of him, travelling to all sixty-three provinces and cities across Việt Nam and many countries around the world.

However, I still vividly remember the first interview for Tết (Lunar New Year)’s publication in 2008, when he had been NA Chairman for over a year.

This was also the transitional period between the two terms of the NA, summing up the 11th term and orienting the 12th term with many significant tasks. He gave the interview in a simple working room at the NA Office at No 37 Hùng Vương Street, Hà Nội.

His simple, rustic yet clear and profound words helped a young journalist like me understand and accurately convey in my article his ideas, aspirations, and determination as the head of the highest organ of State power, the highest representative body of the people.

When asked, "What is the most meaningful thing in directing and managing work?", he said: “I think, being among the people, coming from the people, I deeply respect and genuinely listen to everyone, from the elderly, children, women... Practical experiences, people's opinions and sentiments are an inexhaustible source that enriches and nurtures me greatly. I feel that I haven't travelled enough and want to travel more. But the important thing is to choose how to travel meaningfully, travel to learn from the people, from reality, to ensure that policies and laws do not diverge from real life.”

His greatest desire was “to improve, innovate the organisation and operation methods of the National Assembly towards increasingly higher quality and efficiency, and to truly promote democracy and ensure the National Assembly operates substantially".

In his roles as NA Chairman or Party General Secretary, he spent a lot of time travelling across localities, visiting challenging regions and ethnic minority areas to better understand reality and the people, thus making well-grounded decisions.

He once said: “Respect, listen, and filter, while also having a firm opinion to organise work well. When travelling to localities or abroad, I deeply understand that.”

His idea was evident in his later international visits. He often requested to visit localities and new development models in the host countries to “study and refer to” good experiences.

For me, as a journalist, his thoughts became my action guideline later. Practical experience shows that quality articles, well received by the public, are those drawn from life, reality, and the people. The maturity of a writer also comes from practising the lesson of humility and eagerness to learn.

“Play the right role”

Having worked for nearly thirty years at the Học Tập (Study) magazine, now Tạp chí Cộng Sản (The Communist Review), as an incisive and erudite theorist, journalist Nguyễn Phú Trọng always paid special attention to the information work of the press in general, particularly the specialised reporting team, creating favourable conditions for them to complete their tasks. Reporters, such as Trí Dũng from VNA, Chu Tuấn and later Lê Tuấn from Vietnam Television (VTV), Trung Hưng, and Đức Thanh from Hà Nội Television (HTV), all deeply appreciated the Party General Secretary’s consideration because during field trips, he was very attentive and created time conditions for reporters to travel and capture important moments of the events.

In meetings, he often took a few rare minutes during breaks to talk with the reporting team with a close and humorous manner. This was also how the General Secretary enlightened us on many topics that needed to be conveyed.

His speeches, conversations and exchanges were always clear, logical and tightly structured, with simple and easy-to-understand language, making it easier for reporters to convey accurate information to the public. He took the time to revise and comment on several important articles and interviews to ensure the language was journalistically accurate.

The specialised reporting team consisted of my colleagues from several key media agencies, each with a unique role, but always accompanying, bonding and supporting each other in work and life.

I felt fortunate to work in a professional team, from conduct to expertise and to accompany many sharp and experienced journalists.

The connection that bonded us was the Party General Secretary’s reminder: “Play the right role, know lesson”, and each person should strive to do their part well.

That reminder was reiterated by the Party General Secretary to many people. The more we worked in various places, the more we realised its correctness and applied it in daily tasks.

During the Party General Secretary's trips, with a busy schedule and unfamiliar working locations, I and photojournalist Trí Dũng, my colleague at VNA, strived to send photos and news back to the agency as soon as possible, providing information for other newspapers and broadcasters, contributing to the success of the national news agency.

VTV Reporter Phương Mai, by all means, ensured timely broadcast of information and images during the scheduled time slots of the national television. Each reporter in the team did their utmost to fulfil their assigned tasks, contributing to the success of the trip.

A genuine communist, the people's commander

In recent days, people across Việt Nam have continued to express their respect and sorrow for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, endearingly calling him 'The People's Commander'.

It is touching to look back at his images with simple outfits, using an official car for many years, a simple office surrounded by many books at the Party Central Committee's headquarters and his smile.

He smiled gently and shook hands firmly with the people he met during trips from urban to rural areas, mountains, islands.

When he came to the people, he thoughtfully talked to the elderly and lovingly held children in his arms, like relatives.

He often introduced himself as being born and raised in the countryside outside Hà Nội, telling stories about himself, his family as well as many other families at that time.

His simple and sociable way of telling stories made everyone very happy.

Wherever he visited, he left a profound impression of simplicity and closeness to the people.

Perhaps, it was his love and respect for the people that fostered the spirit of a genuine and humane leader, yet extremely persistent and uncompromising in fighting corruption and negativity, building and rectifying the Party.

Benevolent but resolute, simple but immensely steadfast, that style and character followed him in diplomatic activities with various countries worldwide.

When standing alongside leaders of powerful nations, regardless of the situation, the national and ethnic interests always remained his utmost priority.

The people across Việt Nam and international friends mourn his loss – a genuine communist embodying intelligence, character, and bravery. VNS

*Nguyễn Thị Sự currently serves as Vietnam News Agency’s Deputy General Director