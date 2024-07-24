Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng always shows special concern for Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Over many years serving in various positions in Hà Nội, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng consistently showed affection, closeness and special concern for Hà Nội.
He provided profound guidance and important directions that significantly impacted both the immediate and long-term development of the capital city.
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng meets with voters in Đống Đa District, Hà Nội before the 6th session of the 15th National Assembly, on the morning of October 14, 2023. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, former student of Nguyễn Gia Thiều High School meets with delegates at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the school in Hà Nội on November 14, 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his wife, attending the 2019 Homeland Spring Programme, perform the carp release ceremony following traditional customs at Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội in January 2019. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng extends Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to environmental workers working on New Year's Eve around the West Lake area on February 4, 2019 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng attends the Great National Solidarity Festival at residential area No. 6 in Nguyễn Du Ward, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội on November 14, 2018. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng meets the people of Hà Nội at the Lý Thái Tổ Monument on the evening of February 15, 2018 - New Year's Eve of the Lunar New Year. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng visits and extends Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Traffic-Order-Mobile Police Unit (113) of the Ba Đình District Police in Hà Nội on February 4, 2018. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng extends Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front of Hà Nội, as well as the people at Ngọc Sơn Temple in Hà Nội on January 28, 2017. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng meets with local people of Đan Phượng District, Hà Nội on November 15, 2015. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|National Assembly Chairman Nguyễn Phú Trọng speaks with delegates attending the 15th Congress of the Hà Nội’s Party Committee for the 2010 – 15 term. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng