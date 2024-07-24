Message of condolences of ASEAN leaders on General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s passing

HÀ NỘI – Senior leaders of ASEAN countries on July 24 issued a message of condolences on the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Following is the full text of the message:

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES OF THE ASEAN LEADERS ON THE PASSING OF HIS EXCELLENCY NGUYỄN PHÚ TRỌNG, GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIỆT NAM

It is with deep sadness that we learnt of the passing of His Excellency Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on 19 July 2024. In this time of national grief and mourning, we wish to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s family and loved ones, as well as the Government and people of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s leadership and lifelong service to his people and country will be profoundly remembered and his contributions to regional and international peace, friendship and cooperation will be an invaluable and enduring legacy.

Also on July 24, at the meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission, the first activity within the framework of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings, Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries observed a minute of silence to express their deep condolences on the passing of the Vietnamese Party General Secretary, a leader who made important contributions to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world. VNS