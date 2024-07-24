Nguyễn Phú Trọng – a sincere and devoted leader: Malaysian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng is a sincere and devoted leader, tireless in his efforts to serve his country for the betterment of the Vietnamese people, said Ambassador to Việt Nam Dato' Tan Yang Thai.

The Ambassador diplomat expressed his deep sympathy over the death of the Vietnamese Party leader during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

How do you evaluate the role and contributions of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng to the national construction and development of Vietnam, especially in Party building and rectification and anti-corruption?

General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has been an instrumental figure, serving as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam since 2011 and as the President of Việt Nam from 2018 to 2021. In his long, distinguished years of service, he has made many contributions to the development of Việt Nam, not least of which would be his signature anti-corruption campaign. He strived to raise the awareness of Vietnamese from all walks of life, whether in government, in the private sector, or in the general public, of the scourge of corruption and how detrimental corruption can be to the nation’s development.

Under his leadership, Việt Nam has also continued to implement comprehensive economic reforms aimed at fostering a market-oriented economy. His administration has emphasised enhancing the business environment, attracting foreign investment, and integrating Việt Nam more deeply into the global economy through trade agreements, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

From the perspective of foreign policy, General Secretary Trọng showed how adept he was through the implementation of the ‘bamboo diplomacy’; skillfully strengthening Việt Nam's international standing and diversifying its foreign relations. He has focused on balancing Việt Nam's relationships with major powers while promoting Việt Nam's role in regional organisations such as ASEAN. This has increased Việt Nam's diplomatic influence and provided opportunities for economic partnerships.

How do you think about the Party leader’s theoretical and practical contributions to the shaping and development of Việt Nam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy”?

General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's philosophy has significantly influenced Việt Nam's foreign policy, often referred to as "bamboo diplomacy." This approach emphasises resilience, flexibility, and adaptability, akin to the characteristics of bamboo, which bends but does not break under pressure. Việt Nam pursues a multi-dimensional foreign policy that focuses on balancing relations with major powers, enhancing regional cooperation, deepening global integration, and promoting peace and stability, without compromising its core national interests and sovereignty.

How do you assess Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s role in promoting the relations between Việt Nam and Malaysia?

Nguyễn Phú Trọng, as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, has played a significant role in shaping Việt Nam's foreign relations, including with Malaysia. His leadership has emphasised the importance of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) unity and cooperation, which includes both Malaysia and Việt Nam.

During his leadership, there have been efforts to enhance bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Malaysia. This includes economic cooperation, trade agreements, and political dialogue to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.

A milestone achievement was made under his astute leadership when the Strategic Partnership between Malaysia and Việt Nam was established in 2015. Since then, the relations between the two countries have grown from strength to strength with increased trade and investment, cooperation in education and training, tourism, culture, and people-to-people engagements, as well as exchanges of high-level visits. The close relations between Malaysia and Việt Nam were nurtured and maintained till it reached the significant 50 – year anniversary mark last year, during which General Trọng met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

What is your impression of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng?

General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was a sincere and devoted leader, with ambitious visions for his country and fellow countrymen. He was truly dedicated and tireless in his efforts to serve his country for the betterment of the Vietnamese people. Last year, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with General Secretary Trọng on his bilateral visit to Hà Nội, there was a good rapport between them. The General Secretary’s ideas on preserving strategic autonomy and promoting good governance in Việt Nam left a positive impression on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

As a leader, he is held in high esteem by the Vietnamese people. I believe future generations of Vietnamese will take inspiration from how he lived his life in devoted service to the people and country of Việt Nam. — VNS