Ambassadors pay tribute to Party Leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng is a great leader of the Party and people of Việt Nam and a great friend of Russia, who has played a crucial role in strengthening and enhancing the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam G.S. Bezdetko has affirmed.

In a statement to the press following the passing of the Party chief, the diplomat expressed profound sorrow and extended sincere condolences to his family as well as to the leaders and people of Việt Nam.

Bezdetko remarked that the late leader was an outstanding statesman who unconditionally dedicated his life to serving his country. The ambassador expressed confidence that future generations would remember him with gratitude for his contributions to Việt Nam's development as well as to raising the country's role and influence in the world.

Regarding Party General Secretary Trọng's role in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia, Bezdetko stated that Russians will remember the late leader first of all as a great friend who deeply understood Russia’s long-standing history and culture. In various positions in the Party and State, he consistently supported the enhancement of the partnership and accomplished much to bolster the sides’ multifaceted cooperation within bilateral, regional, and international frameworks.

The ambassador also highlighted that the Party General Secretary had led high-level delegations to visit Russia for multiple times, resulting in important agreements that continue to shape the two nations’ practical cooperation in such key areas as energy-fuel, trade and investment, defence and security, education and human resources development, science and technology, culture, and tourism.

Mentioning President Putin's recent visit to Việt Nam, the diplomat said, "We highly valued the results of the talks between General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Vladimir Putin in Hanoi on June 20, 2024. The talks reaffirmed the common spirit of both sides to further expand cooperation under the new geopolitical conditions. The two sides underlined the sustainability of the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries and people.”

Commenting on the Party leader’s contributions to Việt Nam's foreign policy, Bezdetko said “As a seasoned politician, comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng has selected the right priorities and seen what is essential.”

According to the diplomat, the General Secretary consistently strived to develop Việt Nam into a modern and autonomous centre of power, not only in the region but also on the global stage. The Party leader’s “bamboo diplomacy” policy has garnered international recognition and respect.

Bezdetko stressed that as the world is undergoing profound changes and established cooperation mechanisms are losing their effectiveness, such a diplomatic policy is particularly necessary, based on the development and prosperity interests of all members of the international community, as well as the ideals of peace, friendship, good neighbourliness, and mutual understanding.

He expressed his belief that comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng ’s political legacy will still be topical decades after his passing.

For his part, Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya said Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was always a very dear friend of Thailand.

In an interview granted to the Việt Nam News Agency, the diplomat noted that the most important milestone in the ties is the upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the leader’s historical official visit to Thailand in 2013.

With solid groundwork laid during General Secretary Trọng's tenure, both countries are now working towards the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future, with a view to contributing to the prosperity of both countries, peoples, and beyond, she underscored.

The ambassador praised Party General Secretary Trọng's contributions to the national development of Việt Nam, holding that Việt Nam's rapid development and successful economic growth is attributed to the strategic vision laid out by the late leader.

In his tenure, Việt Nam is regarded as one of the most dynamic economies in the region, she noted, adding that the country has managed to be highly attractive to foreign direct investment and to transform herself to a new global manufacturing hub for diverse range of products, from the agriculture sector to high technology cluster, particularly semiconductor industry.

“Party General Secretary Trọng played an important role in translating the ideology and theory into practice for the prosperity of the country and the benefit of the Vietnamese people amidst the challenging environment,” said the ambassador.

She asserted that Trọng was committed to upholding ethics and integrity of the Party. The anti-corruption campaign led by Party General Secretary Trọng has helped promote transparency, good governance, and sustainable development for the country.

The diplomat went on to say that Việt Nam's bamboo diplomacy, coined by Party General Secretary Trong, is highly praised in the international stage. It is intertwined with Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation. It enhances Việt Nam's geopolitics value and puts Việt Nam in a bright spot in international era despite a fast-changing global geopolitical landscape, she said.

It is a testament of the policy that, from 2023 to 2024, Việt Nam has successfully welcomed leaders of China, the US, and Russia. With the bamboo diplomacy approach, Việt Nam potentially balances practical relations with major powers to ensure that its national interests are promoted and protected. To date, Việt Nam has cordial diplomatic relations with 193 countries and established comprehensive strategic partnerships with seven countries, namely China, Russia, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, the US, and Australia.

Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya described General Secretary Trọng as a visionary and eminent leader who devoted his life wholeheartedly for his country and people. He was an exemplary leader who lived a simple life and gained great respect and love from all walks of life.

In international arena, with profound knowledge in politics and philosophy, he brought Việt Nam into limelight and supported the region to become stronger and together more prosperity, she stressed.

The passing of Party General Secretary Trọng is a great loss to the country and the people.

She took the opportunity to extend heartfelt condolences and profound sympathies to Vietnamese people. "His legacy and tireless devotion will be highly upheld and always be remembered," stated the Thai ambassador.

Philippine Ambassador Meynardo LB. Montealegre sent a message to pay tribute to the passing Party leader.

"We share the deep sadness of the bereaved family, the Government and the people of Việt Nam for the passing General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng – a visionary leader and an excellent statesman," he said.

"My first meeting with the General Secretary was in January 2021 when I presented my credentials as Ambassador. During that occasion, he emphasized the important role of ambassadors in promoting cooperation and support between their countries and Việt Nam and assured us that the State and the Government of Viet Nam will always create the best possible conditions for the ambassadors to perform their tasks," he said.

The Ambassador went on to say that even after Trọng stepped down as State President, his guidance to all Party members throughout his term as the General Secretary created the best possible conditions for ambassadors like me to perform our tasks. His impeccable work ethics, principles, and visionary leadership greatly shaped the Party, the State, the Government and the entire Vietnamese nation and has helped him make his diplomatic work in Việt Nam highly meaningful and fruitful.

"The General Secretary served as a paragon of excellence and as an inspiration to many. His leadership of the Party paved the way for Viet Nam’s further development and economic success and ensured a peaceful and stable environment in the ASEAN region. His guidance and policies contributed to the deepening of Việt Nam’s diplomatic relations with the Philippines leading to the elevation of our relations into Strategic Partnership and paving way for a more comprehensive and multi-faceted cooperation between our countries," the Ambassador said. — VNS