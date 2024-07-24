Government reviews law reforms and high-speed railway project

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a government session on Wednesday to address legislative development.

The agenda included discussions and reviews of the legislative proposals for the Law on Emergency Situations and the amended Law on Science and Technology, as well as the draft laws for the amended Law on Electricity and the amended Law on Employment.

The government also reviewed the north-south high-speed railway investment project, a major project which needs to be made tangible based on the Politburo's conclusions.

At the start of the meeting, PM Chính and the delegates observed a minute of silence in commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of the Day of War Invalids and Martyrs (July 27), paying tribute to the late President Hồ Chí Minh, the heroes, and martyrs who sacrificed for the nation, along with honouring late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

In his opening remarks, the PM said that institutional development is one of the Party and State's three strategic breakthroughs. He noted that the Government has prioritised this task, leading to many notable achievements through vigorous and comprehensive implementation.

Discussions should focus on key matters, particularly those with differing opinions, to seek government guidance.

The PM emphasised the importance of clear delegation of tasks to facilitate inspection, supervision, encouragement and commendation work. So far in 2024, the government has held five special sessions on legislative development, reviewing and approving 26 proposals, resolutions and draft laws.

A steering committee, chaired by the PM, was established to address legal system issues.

The goal is to present to the National Assembly a law amending several laws to promptly address legal issues hindering development, thereby unlocking resources and promoting growth.

PM Chính said that legal regulations must enhance decentralisation and devolve authority, along with resource allocation, and include supervision, inspection and anti-corruption measures.

This approach aims to reduce administrative procedures, eliminate the 'ask-give' mechanism and lower compliance costs for citizens and businesses.

It also addresses practical difficulties, mobilising all societal resources for national development. The aim is that Việt Nam becomes a modern industrialised country with upper-middle-income status by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

The PM urged ministries and sectors to invest resources and create favourable conditions for institutional development.

He called for the selection of responsible and innovative staff and establishment of policies for those involved in law-making. Outstanding achievements in law-making should be rewarded, while weaknesses or violations should be admonished or penalised. — VNS