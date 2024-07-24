Last days of Party leader

As a leader at strategic level, with outstanding capacity, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, along with the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Party Central Committee, led and directed the entire Party, armed forces and people to intensify the national cause of Đổi Mới (renewal) in a comprehensive and synchronous manner, to maximise the strength of the national unity and international solidarity, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn wrote.