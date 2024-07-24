Society
Home Politics & Laws

Last days of Party leader

July 24, 2024 - 18:18
The passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng left many heartbroken, especially those who were close to him. At the Central Military Hospital 108, where he worked until his final day, staff have spoken of their sadness following his death.

As a leader at strategic level, with outstanding capacity, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, along with the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Party Central Committee, led and directed the entire Party, armed forces and people to intensify the national cause of Đổi Mới (renewal) in a comprehensive and synchronous manner, to maximise the strength of the national unity and international solidarity, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn wrote.

