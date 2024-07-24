Last days of Party leader

The passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng left many heartbroken, especially those who were close to him. At the Central Military Hospital 108, where he worked until his final day, staff have spoken of their sadness following his death.
At the meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission, foreign ministers of ASEAN countries observed a minute's silence to express their sadness at the passing of the Vietnamese Party chief
Leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov and General Secretary Trọng studied together as graduate students at the Academy of Social Sciences of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
As a leader at strategic level, with outstanding capacity, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, along with the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Party Central Committee, led and directed the entire Party, armed forces and people to intensify the national cause of Đổi Mới (renewal) in a comprehensive and synchronous manner, to maximise the strength of the national unity and international solidarity, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn wrote.
General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s leadership and lifelong service to his people and country will be profoundly remembered, and his contributions to regional and international peace, friendship and cooperation will be an invaluable and enduring legacy, the message said.
Vietnamese intellectuals and people living and working in many countries have expressed their grief at the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng – an excellent leader, and a shining example of integrity, approachability, and dedication to serving the people.
The official said bilateral ties have developed to a new high with deep mutual understanding, adding the relations were set up by President Hồ Chí Minh and Presidents Kaysone Phomevihane and Souphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of leaders of both sides, including Party General Secretary Trọng.