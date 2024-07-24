Vietnamese lychee sold well in Australia

HÀ NỘI — Lychee, one of Việt Nam’s major export fruits, has been sold well at Costco stores in Western Australia and South Australia, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia.

The tropical fruit was introduced to Australian consumers at Costco stores in the two Australian states on July 20 by the Việt Nam Trade Office and 4waysfresh, a privately owned company that supplies vegetables and fruits directly to food processing companies and major supermarkets in Australia.

The fruit has been sold out after hitting the shelf of a Costco store in Perth, Western Australia, said the Trade Office.

The wholesale price of the Vietnamese fruit at Costco stores in Adelaide city is 18.99 AUD (US$11) per kilo, while the retail price via electronic platforms in Sydney and Melbourne is about 35 AUD ($23) per kilo.

This is the first time the Vietnamese lychee has been marketed to consumers at Costco stores in Australia.

According to Nguyễn Phú Hòa, head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia, the Vietnamese lychee has been sold out in major Australian cities such as Sydney and Melbourne this year.

The export of agricultural products and fruits from Việt Nam to Australia rose 33.3 per cent in the first six months of the year. — VNS