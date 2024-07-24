Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Vietnamese lychee sold well in Australia

July 24, 2024 - 11:23
The wholesale price of the Vietnamese fruit at Costco stores in Adelaide city is 18.99 AUD per kilo, while the retail price via electronic platforms in Sydney and Melbourne is about 35 AUD per kilo.
Consumers try Vietnamese lychee at a Costco store in Adelaide, Australia. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Lychee, one of Việt Nam’s major export fruits, has been sold well at Costco stores in Western Australia and South Australia, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia.

The tropical fruit was introduced to Australian consumers at Costco stores in the two Australian states on July 20 by the Việt Nam Trade Office and 4waysfresh, a privately owned company that supplies vegetables and fruits directly to food processing companies and major supermarkets in Australia.

The fruit has been sold out after hitting the shelf of a Costco store in Perth, Western Australia, said the Trade Office.

The wholesale price of the Vietnamese fruit at Costco stores in Adelaide city is 18.99 AUD (US$11) per kilo, while the retail price via electronic platforms in Sydney and Melbourne is about 35 AUD ($23) per kilo.

This is the first time the Vietnamese lychee has been marketed to consumers at Costco stores in Australia.

According to Nguyễn Phú Hòa, head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia, the Vietnamese lychee has been sold out in major Australian cities such as Sydney and Melbourne this year.

The export of agricultural products and fruits from Việt Nam to Australia rose 33.3 per cent in the first six months of the year. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam's seaports have rare opportunities

Seaport congestion in Singapore is affecting the global supply chain, forcing many shipping lines to open new routes to other ports in the region. This is a rare opportunity for Vietnamese seaports to attract more shipping lines around the world.
Economy

Fuel businesses and consumer rights must go hand-in-hand

Fuel prices remain a thorny issue for regulators, mainly on how to calculate retail prices with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) saying the central government does not want to impose pricing, but it will take actions to ensure consumer rights are protected.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom